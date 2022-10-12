Rezvani Motors' 2023 Vengeance SUV Is a Luxury Apocalypse Shelter on Wheels

If you, too, are one of those people who like to be prepared for any kind of situation, even for a possible dystopian scenario we now only see in movies and videogames, you should check out Rezvani Motors’ newest addition to their lineup of luxury armored vehicles - the 2023 Vengeance SUV.
The Irvine, California-based company currently offers half-a-dozen outrageous models, like the Tank, Beast, and Hercules, and now the military-inspired Cadillac Escalade-based Vengeance has joined the pack.
Designed after a concept signed off by digital artist Milen Ivanov, the Vengeance armored luxury SUV brings into existence futuristic hardware from the digital realm. As mentioned, the Vengeance is based on the Escalade, but this is never pointedly mentioned on Rexvani’s website. And as you can see, the armored SUV looks nothing like an Escalade. Nonetheless, there are some telltale signs that this is the case, like the stock Cadillac dashboard and the standard 420 hp (426 ps) 6.2-liter V8 engine.
full-size SUV is already an imposing people carrier that towers almost 6.5 feet tall (2 meters) and over 16 feet long (5 meters long (211 inches) and comes with plenty of perks. But with the Vengeance, you can have more.
The exterior design can only be described as aggressive with its angular lines and bulky bodywork, while the three-row interior screams luxury and will move people around with the utmost comfort and security.
The front end is completely modified and boasts a slender grille flanked by LED headlights. The vehicle features a ventilated hood, panoramic sunroof, and pronounced fenders towards the back. It rides on 22-inch wheels with 35-inch off-road tires, with Magnetic Ride Control suspension.
Under the rugged exterior, there is a comfortable interior with a bit bland aspect due to the elimination of the wood trim you usually find inside the Escalade. It comes packed with tech and safety features, though. Users will be able to take advantage of remote starting, an OLED instrument cluster, 12-way power front seats, a tri-zone automatic climate control system, as well as a 19-speaker AKG audio system. Seven or eight-passenger configurations are available.
armored vehicle comes equipped with a 420 hp (426 ps) 6.2-liter V8 engine, but Rezvani also offers two other powertrain options in the form of a Duramax 3.0-liter turbo diesel that produces 277 hp (281 ps) and 460 ft-lbs of torque (available for an extra $3,5k) or a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 able to output 682 hp (692 ps) and 653 ft-lbs of torque.
Regardless of the powertrain option you choose, it will be mated to a ten-speed automatic transmission with an electronic range selector.
Rezvani offers a Bulletproof Military Package that includes 20 security features, such as armored glass and body panels, underside explosion protection, a thermal night vision system, blinding lights, EMP protection, bulletproof vests and helmets, electrified door handles, and various other defensive options.
Obviously, those who wish to enjoy all the perks of the ultimate armored luxury vehicle must be prepared to dig a hole in their pocket. The apocalypse-ready 2023 Rezvani Motors Vengeance SUV starts at $249,000, and the company is already accepting reservations with a deposit of $1,500.
Adding some of the available optional upgrades, such as an onboard solar charging platform, an upgraded battery, a winch, a roof-mounted LED light bar, or the military package, will take the price over the $500k mark.
