Kodak Black Is Back to Matching His Rides, a Dodge Charger and a Cadillac Escalade

There are a lot of celebrities or high-profile names out there who love flaunting their wealth. But you have to find something original when posing with your expensive things and Kodak Black has found the secret recipe: matching his cars, most recently his Dodge Charger and Cadillac Escalade.
You can say a lot of things about rapper Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kahan Kapri. The 25-year-old has made waves with his music but was caught in some legal troubles more than once. But one thing you can't take away is his originality for social media content.
Similar to many other celebrities (mostly rappers), Kodak Black loves flaunting his wealth, which he does often. But he did find a creative way to show off his expensive car fleet – by matching them.
And some of his latest posts on Instagram show just that. In one of them, Kodak Black shows off his pose skills while squatting next to a black Cadillac Escalade, which reflects its logo on the floor. Naturally, the "Super Gremlin" rapper donned a fully black outfit.
It’s unclear which version Kodak owns, but the current model comes in two body styles, the standard and the ESV, which has a longer wheelbase. It also offers two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel and a gasoline one, which is more powerful thanks to its 6.2-liter V8. If we were to guess, Kodak most likely went for the V8, given his love for powerful cars.
And speaking of powerful cars, in a different post, he snapped a couple of pics next to a black Dodge Charger R/T that he seems to have driven when going to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The ride comes with two light blue vertical stripes that start at the front bumper, going all the way up the hood, until the rear bumper and a sticker in the same shade that reads "Never Forget Loyalty, Never Follow Lames." Naturally, he wore an outfit that subtly matched the powerful ride, with jeans and a light-blue plaid shirt and cap.
The one Kodak seems to own is a Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, based on its Scat Pack grille. It packs a naturally aspirated 392-cc V8 engine, rated at 485 horsepower (492 ps) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque.
For the most recent pictures, Kodak Black went back to his antics of matching his cars while posing for the 'Gram. The Florida rapper has been doing that for over a year, using every holiday to find another car from his collection to match it, be it Halloween, Christmas, or just your average day. And he’s been putting all his cars to good use. In his song “Walk,” he claims he has 13 of them.
And while he didn’t even wait for Christmas, which is just a few days away, his content doesn’t disappoint.
Similar to many other celebrities (mostly rappers), Kodak Black loves flaunting his wealth, which he does often. But he did find a creative way to show off his expensive car fleet – by matching them.
And some of his latest posts on Instagram show just that. In one of them, Kodak Black shows off his pose skills while squatting next to a black Cadillac Escalade, which reflects its logo on the floor. Naturally, the "Super Gremlin" rapper donned a fully black outfit.
It’s unclear which version Kodak owns, but the current model comes in two body styles, the standard and the ESV, which has a longer wheelbase. It also offers two engine options, a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo Diesel and a gasoline one, which is more powerful thanks to its 6.2-liter V8. If we were to guess, Kodak most likely went for the V8, given his love for powerful cars.
And speaking of powerful cars, in a different post, he snapped a couple of pics next to a black Dodge Charger R/T that he seems to have driven when going to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The ride comes with two light blue vertical stripes that start at the front bumper, going all the way up the hood, until the rear bumper and a sticker in the same shade that reads "Never Forget Loyalty, Never Follow Lames." Naturally, he wore an outfit that subtly matched the powerful ride, with jeans and a light-blue plaid shirt and cap.
The one Kodak seems to own is a Dodge Charger R/T Scat Pack, based on its Scat Pack grille. It packs a naturally aspirated 392-cc V8 engine, rated at 485 horsepower (492 ps) and 475 lb-ft (644 Nm) of torque.
For the most recent pictures, Kodak Black went back to his antics of matching his cars while posing for the 'Gram. The Florida rapper has been doing that for over a year, using every holiday to find another car from his collection to match it, be it Halloween, Christmas, or just your average day. And he’s been putting all his cars to good use. In his song “Walk,” he claims he has 13 of them.
And while he didn’t even wait for Christmas, which is just a few days away, his content doesn’t disappoint.