Kodak Black Asks the Police to Return His Dodge Durango and $75k in Cash

Not long ago, Kodak Black was arrested on alleged drug possession charges. He was later released as he provided a prescription, but the police still haven’t returned the Dodge Durango and almost $75k in cash they seized.
Back in mid-July, Florida Highway Patrol officers arrested Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, during a traffic stop. Initially, the police claimed they stopped him due to window tints and an expired tag. During the arrest, his Dodge Durango and several thousands of dollars in cash were seized, which he didn’t get back to this day.
Almost a month later, the rapper has officially asked a court to make the Florida Highway Patrol officers return his car and the $74,960 in cash, TMZ reports. According to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, there is no legal basis for the officers to keep Kodak’s belongings. He also addressed the large sum of money found in his car, claiming the rapper is often paid in cash.
The vehicle in question, his Dodge Durango SRT 392, has blue paint with red accents. But something that's very visible on the powerful SUV is that Kodak added Hellcat decals on his vehicle. However, it's not a Hellcat. The version was offered until 2021, but it's unclear when Kodak purchased his SUV. A few months ago, he shared a video showing an SRT 392 when showing off his collection, and that one was black with two gray stripes. It's unclear whether it's the same vehicle and he changed the color, or he just bought a new one.
The Dodge Durango SRT 392 is put in motion by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, delivering 475 horsepower (482 ps) and a maximum torque of 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) to both axles via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. These figures are enough for the Durango SRT 392 to sprint from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in only 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
Kodak Black was particularly fond of his “bad boy SRT,” and he might be reunited with his SUV soon.
Almost a month later, the rapper has officially asked a court to make the Florida Highway Patrol officers return his car and the $74,960 in cash, TMZ reports. According to his lawyer, Bradford Cohen, there is no legal basis for the officers to keep Kodak’s belongings. He also addressed the large sum of money found in his car, claiming the rapper is often paid in cash.
The vehicle in question, his Dodge Durango SRT 392, has blue paint with red accents. But something that's very visible on the powerful SUV is that Kodak added Hellcat decals on his vehicle. However, it's not a Hellcat. The version was offered until 2021, but it's unclear when Kodak purchased his SUV. A few months ago, he shared a video showing an SRT 392 when showing off his collection, and that one was black with two gray stripes. It's unclear whether it's the same vehicle and he changed the color, or he just bought a new one.
The Dodge Durango SRT 392 is put in motion by a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 engine, delivering 475 horsepower (482 ps) and a maximum torque of 470 lb-ft (637 Nm) to both axles via a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox. These figures are enough for the Durango SRT 392 to sprint from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in only 4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 160 mph (257 kph).
Kodak Black was particularly fond of his “bad boy SRT,” and he might be reunited with his SUV soon.