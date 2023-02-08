2024 Cadillac Lyriq Trim Levels Detailed, Lineup Comprises the Tech, Luxury, and Sport

With the Cadillac Lyriq blowing one candle off its birthday cake, it is about to become more mature. GM’s luxury car brand has announced a few updates made to it, which revolve around the trim levels and the color palette.
Instead of dropping an official press release, Cadillac has the information buried inside its official website, in the form of a ‘brochure.’ Scrolling through it shows that the electric crossover will be offered in three trim levels, which are known as the Tech, Luxury, and Sport.
Settling for the most affordable variant of the Lyriq will still get you plenty of gear. The 33-inch curved display, Google built-in services, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging pad, one-pedal driving, reclining second-row seatbacks, fixed-glass roof, and illuminated grille are standard. The model gets Level 2 charging rates up to 11.5 kW, and supports up to 190 kW DC fast charging.
The mid-spec variant adds illuminated door handles on the outside, LED lighting, cornering lights, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats and steering wheel, 26-color dual-zone ambient lighting, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and PaperWood décor. Customers can further spec it with additional equipment available at an extra cost, including the 22-inch alloys, black roof, panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats, ventilated front seats with massaging function, active noise cancellation, and Super Cruise, among others.
The range-topper features obsidian chrome finishes and dark accents on the outside, and a few other things to set it apart from the Luxury, and is available with the same extras, joined by others, such as the AKG premium audio, and open-pore dark ash wood trim with backlit door panels.
Additional colors were added to the palette of the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, which comprises the Argent Silver Metallic, Opulent Blue Metallic, Stellar Black Metallic, Emerald Lake Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, Celestial Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Crystal White Tricoat. These are available across all three grades, and the Luxury and Sport can also be specified with the Juniper Nappa, Oxford Stone Nappa, and Sky Cool Gray upholstery. The Noir Inteluxe is listed across all three trim levels.
In rear-wheel drive form, the 2024 Lyriq has 340 hp (345 ps/254 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque on tap, and a GM-estimated driving range of 308 miles (496 km) on a full charge. The all-wheel drive models enjoy 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm), and can be driven up to 307 miles (494 km) with the battery fully charged.
Full pricing details will be announced in due course, but meanwhile, we will remind you that the 2023 Lyriq used to start at $62,990 in rear-wheel drive form, with the all-wheel drive versions kicking off at $64,990.
Settling for the most affordable variant of the Lyriq will still get you plenty of gear. The 33-inch curved display, Google built-in services, 5G Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless smartphone charging pad, one-pedal driving, reclining second-row seatbacks, fixed-glass roof, and illuminated grille are standard. The model gets Level 2 charging rates up to 11.5 kW, and supports up to 190 kW DC fast charging.
The mid-spec variant adds illuminated door handles on the outside, LED lighting, cornering lights, rain-sensing wipers, heated front seats and steering wheel, 26-color dual-zone ambient lighting, auto-dimming rearview mirror, and PaperWood décor. Customers can further spec it with additional equipment available at an extra cost, including the 22-inch alloys, black roof, panoramic sunroof, Nappa leather upholstery, heated rear outboard seats, ventilated front seats with massaging function, active noise cancellation, and Super Cruise, among others.
The range-topper features obsidian chrome finishes and dark accents on the outside, and a few other things to set it apart from the Luxury, and is available with the same extras, joined by others, such as the AKG premium audio, and open-pore dark ash wood trim with backlit door panels.
Additional colors were added to the palette of the 2024 Cadillac Lyriq, which comprises the Argent Silver Metallic, Opulent Blue Metallic, Stellar Black Metallic, Emerald Lake Metallic, Nimbus Metallic, Celestial Metallic, Radiant Red Tintcoat, and Crystal White Tricoat. These are available across all three grades, and the Luxury and Sport can also be specified with the Juniper Nappa, Oxford Stone Nappa, and Sky Cool Gray upholstery. The Noir Inteluxe is listed across all three trim levels.
In rear-wheel drive form, the 2024 Lyriq has 340 hp (345 ps/254 kW) and 325 lb-ft (440 Nm) of torque on tap, and a GM-estimated driving range of 308 miles (496 km) on a full charge. The all-wheel drive models enjoy 500 hp (507 ps/373 kW) and 450 lb-ft (610 Nm), and can be driven up to 307 miles (494 km) with the battery fully charged.
Full pricing details will be announced in due course, but meanwhile, we will remind you that the 2023 Lyriq used to start at $62,990 in rear-wheel drive form, with the all-wheel drive versions kicking off at $64,990.