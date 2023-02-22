2024 Range Rover Sport SVR Imagined With a Cool BMW Heart and Ritzy Color Options

Jaguar Land Rover is one of those automakers that are always thinking in advance – most recently they established another trio of global technology hubs for the advancement of autonomous vehicles.
All three fresh tech hubs are located in Europe, and they only bring 100 engineering jobs into the JLR family, but it’s always nice to know that companies are thinking about the future. Sure, both regular fans who own their products, as well as detractors, would also love to see the Brits thinking about the present rather than a distant future of self-driving cars and start fixing the current reliability issues.
And not even the digital stuff is safe from various concerns, including when it comes to posh flagships. Anyway, speaking of the latter, the Land Rover Range Rover series certainly fits the bill, especially since the mighty Range Rover and feisty Range Rover Sport boast all-new iterations, and the fashionable Velar was just updated to make it even more enticing. But how about their high-performance traits?
Well, as far as the big Range Rover is concerned, at least for now, it seems like Land Rover is content with the $106,500 to $226,500 luxury SUV snatching fat profits and being the talk of the aftermarket realm, especially in the United States. The Velar, meanwhile, is too fresh to discuss, and that leaves us with the Range Rover Sport. So, cue the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to resolve the dream of an L461 third-generation RR Sport SVR way ahead of the OEM.
The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube are the ones who have swiftly imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased third-gen Range Rover Sport SVR, and they were as thorough as possible. As such, the host discusses potential timing (we know it’s coming, but will it arrive in time for the 2024 or 2025 model year?), as well as powertrain options, the interior ideas, and wraps everything up with a traditional exterior color reel plus a quick comparison between the old, real-world SVR and the unofficial, imagined successor.
Of course, it might be interesting to mention that BMW just released the first photos and details about the 2024 X5 M Competition and 2024 X6 M Competition, and both mid-size luxury SUVs could harbor big hints toward what it is going to motivate the upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR. As such, if the JLR – BMW partnership is maintained, we could be looking at the next RRS from Special Vehicle Racing boasting the new S68 mild hybrid 4.4-liter V8, complete with no less than 617 ponies on tap. Well, well, wouldn’t that look fancy in dark orange and lots of exposed carbon fiber, for example?
And not even the digital stuff is safe from various concerns, including when it comes to posh flagships. Anyway, speaking of the latter, the Land Rover Range Rover series certainly fits the bill, especially since the mighty Range Rover and feisty Range Rover Sport boast all-new iterations, and the fashionable Velar was just updated to make it even more enticing. But how about their high-performance traits?
Well, as far as the big Range Rover is concerned, at least for now, it seems like Land Rover is content with the $106,500 to $226,500 luxury SUV snatching fat profits and being the talk of the aftermarket realm, especially in the United States. The Velar, meanwhile, is too fresh to discuss, and that leaves us with the Range Rover Sport. So, cue the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to resolve the dream of an L461 third-generation RR Sport SVR way ahead of the OEM.
The good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube are the ones who have swiftly imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased third-gen Range Rover Sport SVR, and they were as thorough as possible. As such, the host discusses potential timing (we know it’s coming, but will it arrive in time for the 2024 or 2025 model year?), as well as powertrain options, the interior ideas, and wraps everything up with a traditional exterior color reel plus a quick comparison between the old, real-world SVR and the unofficial, imagined successor.
Of course, it might be interesting to mention that BMW just released the first photos and details about the 2024 X5 M Competition and 2024 X6 M Competition, and both mid-size luxury SUVs could harbor big hints toward what it is going to motivate the upcoming Range Rover Sport SVR. As such, if the JLR – BMW partnership is maintained, we could be looking at the next RRS from Special Vehicle Racing boasting the new S68 mild hybrid 4.4-liter V8, complete with no less than 617 ponies on tap. Well, well, wouldn’t that look fancy in dark orange and lots of exposed carbon fiber, for example?