The Range Rover PHEV May Be Too Quiet, Jaguar I-Pace EV Also Recalled

Rightfully described as the golden standard of luxury sport utility vehicles, the Range Rover entered a new era with the introduction of the fifth generation. The recall we’re covering today concerns the fourth generation, which Land Rover produced in Solihull between 2012 to 2021.
In September 2022, during testing, Land Rover discovered that a test vehicle’s pedestrian warning system was too quiet. A stop-shipment order was initiated to ensure that the fifth-generation Range Rover and brand-new Range Rover Sport could emit the required PWS sound levels.
Land Rover tasked its Product Safety & Compliance Committee to investigate, and the engineering team was brought in to fully define the scope of this concern. Both plug-in hybrids and full-electric vehicles were investigated between October 2022 and November 2022, including the Jaguar I-Pace. The safety boffins were informed that certain previous-generation Range Rover and Range Rover Sport vehicles, as well as the Jaguar I-Pace, may be potentially affected by this little problem.
Documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reveal that sound files installed in said vehicles are to blame for this concern, a concern that may get Jaguar Land Rover into trouble if left unfixed. The problem was progressed to the Recall Determination Committee, which decided on updating the sound files to ensure the correct sound levels are emitted by the PWS.
The Recall Determination Committee didn’t have a choice because the pedestrian warning system’s low sound levels fail to comply with federal motor vehicle safety standard 141, the standard for minimum sound requirements for hybrid and electric vehicles. On the upside, Jaguar Land Rover isn’t aware of any reported accidents, injuries, fires, warranty claims, or field reports related to this concern.
Dealers in the United States will be instructed on February 9th to update the audio amplifier software at no charge to the owners of the recalled vehicles. Owners of the subject Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and I-pace vehicles will be notified by first-class mail no later than March 24th.
1,072 units of the I-Pace are called back, split between 2021 and 2022 models produced between March 2020 and March 2022 at Magna Steyr’s Graz assembly plant in Austria. The Range Rover PHEV is listed with build dates ranging between March 2020 and August 2021 for the 2020 and 2021 model years. An estimated 469 units of the RRS are called back.
The 2024 Jaguar I-Pace is the British automaker's sole full-electric vehicle as of February 2023. The Range Rover and Range Rover Sport are going electric as well, although prospective customers will have to wait a little longer until the zero-emission powertrains go live. In the meantime, said prospective customers are presented with a choice of V8 and I6 engines.
The most affordable specification of the I-Pace for the U.S. market is $71,300 excluding destination charge and the federal tax credit. The redesigned RR and RRS are presently available at $106,500 and $83,000, respectively, sans destination.
