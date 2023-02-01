2024 Range Rover Velar Gets Pixel LED Headlights, New Curved Display, Costs $61,500

Almost six years in the market would be enough for most automakers to pull the plug on a model. But not Land Rover, and not when it comes to the Range Rover Velar, which has just received a mid-cycle refresh, so they will continue milking it for a few more years.
Still slotting between the Evoque and Sport in the Range Rover family, the 2024 Velar features some mild revisions on the outside, as well as new technology gear, and it retains the powertrain family in the United States, where the British company has started accepting orders for it.
More on the pricing in a few moments, as first we have to tell you what’s new on the outside, starting with the LED headlights with their fresh graphics. The grille has a different pattern, and the bumper was modestly revised. The new LED taillights provide “super-red illumination,” according to the automaker, and the rear bumper may look about the same, but it is all-new, featuring dark accents and different tailpipe trim. Joining the exterior color palette are two new hues, the Premium Metallic Zadar Gray, and the Metallic Varesine Blue.
Open the door and you will see the new Pivi Pro infotainment system, with an 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen. This incorporates the controls for all key functions, including the climate, seating, and audio volume, and it features multi-functional sliding controls on each side for quicker access. There are also shortcuts for the media, navigation, window defrosters, and cameras. Land Rover says that extensive testing has revealed that it is “the most user-friendly technology experience possible,” with roughly 80% of the tasks taking two taps on the home screen.
Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad for compatible smartphones, over-the-air updates, Wi-Fi with a data plan, access to online apps, Amazon Alexa with natural voice commands, clever mapping technology, Meridian audio, cabin air purification system, and ambient lighting are included. The Raven Blue, Deep Garnet, and Cloud leather upholstery options are new, and the Velar is still available in a leather-free configuration.
The 2024 Range Rover Velar is offered in the P250 S, P250 Dynamic SE, P400 Dynamic SE, and P400 Dynamic HSE trim levels. The P250 models still use the 2.0-liter turbo-four, making 247 hp (251 ps/184 kW) and 269 lb-ft (365 Nm) of torque, and the P400 features a turbo’d 3.0-liter mild-hybrid, with 395 hp (401 ps/295 kW) and 405 lb-ft (549 Nm). Pricing starts at $61,500 and $63,600 for the P250 variants, and the P400s can be ordered from $70,600 and $78,400 respectively. These are manufacturer’s suggested retail prices, and they exclude the $1,275 destination charge, as well as retailer fees, and optional equipment. Land Rover is already accepting orders for the facelifted Velar nationwide.
