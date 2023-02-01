2024 Range Rover Velar Gets Pixel LED Headlights, New Curved Display, Costs $61,500

More on this:

1 2024 Range Rover Velar Getting a Nip and Tuck, Will Still Stay Classy

2 2023 Range Rover Velar Unveiled, but It's Not What We Expected

3 Range Rover Velar HST Debuts with New Arroios Gray Exterior and 21-Inch Gloss Black Wheels

4 2022 Range Rover Velar Gets Updates, a Special Edition, and More Options

5 Watch the 592-HP Manhart-Tuned Range Rover Velar SV600 Max Out at 184 MPH