Dodge e-Viper Springs Back to a Digital Lifestyle, DNA Sources Are Easy to Spot

Stellantis is home to so many brands (16, to be more precise) it may be easy to lose track of them if they weren’t so narrow-minded in their model strategy.
Abarth is betting everything on Fiat’s 500, Lancia is putting all of its eggs in the small Ypsilon basket, Chrysler thinks solely about Pacificas and 300s, Ram only wants to build trucks, and so on. Even larger brands sometimes have little to show for them in terms of enticing models. One exception may be Dodge, frankly – which has a ‘flurry’ of model ideas in comparison to other peers.
And the Hornet, Charger, Challenger, and Durango model lines cover a lot of the basics – with one major exception. There is no true sports car replica of the ultra-popular Chevy Corvette, these days. Not long ago, even though they were not exactly direct foes on account of its V10 engine, there was the Dodge Viper to speak (highly) of. Now, unfortunately, the series has been sent to greener pastures once again, following the initial hiatuses from 2007 and 2010 to 2012.
Manufactured by Dodge and SRT (only for 2013 and 2014), the Viper was a veritable two-seat supercar with a quirky history from 1992 to 2017 and lots of diehard fans. After all, it is one of those examples that compose the very core of the American dream where anything can be achieved with passion, desire, wits, and a healthy dose of luck. Anyway, now Dodge counts the Viper among its car Valhalla relics, which is something that will not bode well for the vast majority of the nameplate’s enthusiasts.
Sometimes, they even get sick of lying around waiting for an OEM revival that may never come yet again and just take matters into their hands. Or as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, at the tip of their CGI brush. Thus, meet Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining an EV reinvention of the Viper. And, in doing so, he started playing a little game of guessing the correct DNA.
Sure, one can just hit the translate button for the description, but where is the CGI fun in nailing the correct answers? As such, we initially played the digital guessing game without help, and of course, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore inspiration was easy to spot, from early on. The design elements from the latest Viper (VX generation that was offered from 2013 to 2017) are also fairly obvious, but the final Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept clues would almost elapse those who do not check out all the different POVs.
And the Hornet, Charger, Challenger, and Durango model lines cover a lot of the basics – with one major exception. There is no true sports car replica of the ultra-popular Chevy Corvette, these days. Not long ago, even though they were not exactly direct foes on account of its V10 engine, there was the Dodge Viper to speak (highly) of. Now, unfortunately, the series has been sent to greener pastures once again, following the initial hiatuses from 2007 and 2010 to 2012.
Manufactured by Dodge and SRT (only for 2013 and 2014), the Viper was a veritable two-seat supercar with a quirky history from 1992 to 2017 and lots of diehard fans. After all, it is one of those examples that compose the very core of the American dream where anything can be achieved with passion, desire, wits, and a healthy dose of luck. Anyway, now Dodge counts the Viper among its car Valhalla relics, which is something that will not bode well for the vast majority of the nameplate’s enthusiasts.
Sometimes, they even get sick of lying around waiting for an OEM revival that may never come yet again and just take matters into their hands. Or as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, at the tip of their CGI brush. Thus, meet Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who has decided to have a CGI go at imagining an EV reinvention of the Viper. And, in doing so, he started playing a little game of guessing the correct DNA.
Sure, one can just hit the translate button for the description, but where is the CGI fun in nailing the correct answers? As such, we initially played the digital guessing game without help, and of course, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore inspiration was easy to spot, from early on. The design elements from the latest Viper (VX generation that was offered from 2013 to 2017) are also fairly obvious, but the final Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept clues would almost elapse those who do not check out all the different POVs.