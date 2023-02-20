New-Gen Mercedes-AMG E 63 Is Almost Ready to Plug Into the Heart of the Business Segment

Or is that the Mercedes-AMG E 63 S E Performance, with the added letters further tying it to the smaller C 63? Whatever the three-pointed star brand decides to call it, and whatever it hides beneath the skin, one thing is certain: the all-new E 63 will give the BMW M5 a headache, hopefully forcing Audi Sport’s hand at giving the RS 6 Sedan another go too.
Realistically speaking, the RS 6 has almost zero chances of returning to the super executive segment in a four-door body style, thus leaving the M5 and E 63 to battle it out for the crown. Both of them are about to be completely renewed , with emphasis on electrified assistance, and while the Bimmer is believed to still rock a V8 under the hood, the Merc won’t, reports indicate.
The most realistic scenario for the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 63 is straight-six power. That may not sound appealing at all when factoring in the sonorous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that makes 603 hp in its predecessor, and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a 186 mph (300 kph) maximum speed. However, it will set itself apart mechanically from the C 63, which uses an electrified four-pot, with a combined 670 hp.
With a 3.0-liter displacement, the straight-six gasoline burner powering the Affalterbach brand’s new range-topping executive sedan will be backed up by an electric motor. Reportedly sipping electrons from a 4.8 kWh battery pack, it will be mounted on the rear axle and will help boost the total output to over 700 hp, That’s what the rumor mill speaks about anyway, together with 884 pound-feet, which translates to 1,200 Newton meters of torque. If correct, then these numbers will help it rub shoulders with previous-generation supercars, without dropping the usual comfort gizmos. As for the lesser E 53, it is expected with a six-banger plug-in hybrid too, with a little over 500 hp - or 670, depending on whom you ask.
Now, while the internet has managed to dig into the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63, it is the same World Wide Web that has peeled off the trippy camouflage, hence the renderings shared in the gallery above. They came via germanysfinest43, and portray the model with its new LED headlights flanking the illuminated grille, while also giving us an unofficial glimpse at the aggressive front bumper. Will it look like this once the vinyl stickers come off officially? Maybe, maybe not, as only time will tell, but one thing is certain, if the answer is yes, then we definitely won’t judge it, because we kind of dig design, bar the flashy illuminated grille surround of course. Do you?
The most realistic scenario for the upcoming Mercedes-AMG E 63 is straight-six power. That may not sound appealing at all when factoring in the sonorous 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 that makes 603 hp in its predecessor, and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, for a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and a 186 mph (300 kph) maximum speed. However, it will set itself apart mechanically from the C 63, which uses an electrified four-pot, with a combined 670 hp.
With a 3.0-liter displacement, the straight-six gasoline burner powering the Affalterbach brand’s new range-topping executive sedan will be backed up by an electric motor. Reportedly sipping electrons from a 4.8 kWh battery pack, it will be mounted on the rear axle and will help boost the total output to over 700 hp, That’s what the rumor mill speaks about anyway, together with 884 pound-feet, which translates to 1,200 Newton meters of torque. If correct, then these numbers will help it rub shoulders with previous-generation supercars, without dropping the usual comfort gizmos. As for the lesser E 53, it is expected with a six-banger plug-in hybrid too, with a little over 500 hp - or 670, depending on whom you ask.
Now, while the internet has managed to dig into the heart of the new Mercedes-AMG E 63, it is the same World Wide Web that has peeled off the trippy camouflage, hence the renderings shared in the gallery above. They came via germanysfinest43, and portray the model with its new LED headlights flanking the illuminated grille, while also giving us an unofficial glimpse at the aggressive front bumper. Will it look like this once the vinyl stickers come off officially? Maybe, maybe not, as only time will tell, but one thing is certain, if the answer is yes, then we definitely won’t judge it, because we kind of dig design, bar the flashy illuminated grille surround of course. Do you?