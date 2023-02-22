The Red Gum Integrates Unexpected Solutions Into a Sustainable Design

You won’t find too many builders who can admit that building your own tiny home is indeed cheaper and perhaps faster. Melbourne-based Treehab is ready to support folks who want to go the DIY route, but also offers its own cool designs, based on sustainability and durability.
This tiny house company doesn’t just focus on design. It brings together draftspersons, tradespeople, designers, and builders. For those who are completing their own builds, it provides various trailer and frame solutions. For those looking for a turnkey home, it builds homes on wheels to the highest safety standards.
Unlike other builders, Treehab seems truly open to outside ideas and inspirations. If a customer comes with lots of ideas and a big dream, this team can help integrate everything harmoniously and bring that dream to life. But plenty of customers can find the perfect home among Treehab’s own designs, such as the Red Gum.
The Red Gum is one of their larger models, built on an 8 x 2.4-meter (26 x 7.8 feet) trailer. This keeps it within the legal standards in Australia, without being too small. While Treehab encourages those who want to build their own tiny homes, it also emphasizes the importance of complying with the highest building standards. After all, the goal is to have a home that’s safe to live in and that can pass the test of time.
To this solid structure, the building team adds sustainable, recycled insulation (including underfloor insulation), aluminum windows, and exterior cladding that can be customized. The Red Gum would be perfect as a family home, thanks to the traditional layout and the generous loft bedroom, big enough to fit in a king-size bed.
Treehab has applied its own advice when it comes to making small living spaces such as this one feel more comfortable. The first step is to keep things light throughout the interior. This goes for colors, materials, and style. You’ll find plenty of wood inside the Red Gum, which gives it a warm, farmhouse-inspired look, along with the neutral color scheme.
The second step is to integrate large windows, for a closer connection to the outdoors. This is one of the things that make this tiny home stand out. Few models feature such a well-placed living room area, boasting two huge windows, and sitting near the glass entry door.
The staircase is another interesting feature inside the Red Gum tiny. It’s safer and more comfortable to use than the typical ladders and even comes with an added safety element. That’s a contrasting handrail mounted on the wall. Unlike conventional railing, it doesn’t close off the space in any way, which is a bonus when dealing with space limitations, but serves a similar purpose.
The fact that the staircase doubles as storage space is no surprise, but what’s ingenious about this particular feature is the combination of cabinets with open, shelf-like areas. This helps cut the overall bulkiness of the staircase and makes it look more modern.
Staying faithful to the same design principles, the loft bedroom looks like a cozy cocoon in white, that offers both privacy and a connection to the natural surroundings. The main floor bathroom also keeps things simple. But a few elements, like the full-size shower, tiled floor, and towel rail, add a touch of luxury.
This tiny is designed to make the most of natural light, but it’s also fitted with strategically-placed LED lighting, several pendant-like fixtures, and outdoor lighting. Like most tiny homes these days, the Red Gum can also be adapted for off-grid living, by switching to a composting toilet and adding water tanks.
Plus, it doesn’t hurt that this Australian manufacturer also offers solar trailers that are a perfect addition for this lifestyle, as a practical way of collecting solar power. A Treehab 2.2 kW package includes six solar panels, plus the generator, inverter, and two batteries.
Of course, all of these features are just a starting point. The Red Gum is ready to be molded into the perfect home for its future owners. And that’s not all. Treehab is also big on passive design, meaning that each tiny house also respects the specific conditions of its future environment.
