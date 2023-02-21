Potential Tesla Mule Exposes One of the EV Maker’s Main Problems: a Limited Lineup

Automakers can test new vehicles under the bodies of entirely different models. These early prototypes are called mules. Most of them use “clothing” from older cars from the same manufacturer, but Tesla produces only four vehicles. That said, it could only create a mule with the body of cars from other companies. This is what seems to have happened with this unusual Tesla using the body of a Mazda CX-30. Ironically, that shows how Tesla urgently needs to expand its lineup. An affordable EV could start to fix that – and break other stuff.

6 photos Photo: via Yiche