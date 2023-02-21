Virtual Two-Door Chevy Blazer Eschews the CUV Lifestyle, Thinks It’s a Colorado

General Motors has an interesting strategy for the U.S. market when it comes to its most renowned and beloved Chevrolet. Albeit not everyone understands it.
They can still hook passenger car enthusiasts to a single nameplate, the $25k 2023 Malibu, and have a wider performance lineup than the Blue Oval foe, for instance, thanks to the $26k Camaro and a trio of Corvette options – Stingray, Z06, and the first-ever eAWD E-Ray. Electric vehicles, on the other hand, are a bit ‘meh’ at the moment – considering the Bolt EV or EUV options, but things are going to precipitate for the 2024 model year with the arrival of the Equinox EV, Blazer EV, and Silverado EV.
Meanwhile, the pickup trucks live out a Colorado, Silverado, and Silverado HD lifestyle whereas the SUV lineup is more like a crossover majority rather than anything else, considering the Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Blazer, and Traverse affairs. Only the Suburban and Tahoe still carry the real SUV torch, unfortunately. And that is not exactly cool – according to a big chunk of the diehard fan base. You know, the ones who think the Trailblazer should be more like the original TrailBlazer from 2001 to 2008 – aka a rugged SUV to continue the legacy of the compact S-10 Blazer.
Or the ones who believe the Blazer should be a mid-size SUV rather than a quirky CUV following in the footsteps of the iconic K5 Blazer, even if it drops a class from the full-size lifestyle to follow the footprint of the modern continuation series (just as the Trailblazer has come down to compact ideas). That way, it could live happily without trespassing into Tahoe territory and represent a thorn in the side of the Jeep Wrangler and the sixth-gen, reinvented Ford Bronco sales.
And there are so many folks who probably think that we should take matters into our hands. Both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. No worries, we have an example of a prolific pixel master (aka jlord8) that cannot stop trying to come up with a new Blazer like the ones from his youth. His latest iconic two-door SUV reinvention comes in the form of a Chevy Blazer that does not care about the current OEM lifestyle of a crossover SUV and instead just stole the platform of the third-generation 2023 Colorado pickup truck and is now rendering it like he stole it.
The fresh CGI styling is now as rugged as possible as opposed to sweepy curves, and some might even feel the massive front area covered in black plastic works even better with a two-door SUV that has a throwback design for the rear quarter glass. The virtual two-door SUV treatment also looks fabulous with the modified proportions, by the way – so this revived (Colorado) truck-based Chevy Blazer feels real enough that it almost hurts knowing this is all merely wishful thinking! We can all bet that GM will not give us something like this, unfortunately.
Meanwhile, the pickup trucks live out a Colorado, Silverado, and Silverado HD lifestyle whereas the SUV lineup is more like a crossover majority rather than anything else, considering the Trax, Trailblazer, Equinox, Blazer, and Traverse affairs. Only the Suburban and Tahoe still carry the real SUV torch, unfortunately. And that is not exactly cool – according to a big chunk of the diehard fan base. You know, the ones who think the Trailblazer should be more like the original TrailBlazer from 2001 to 2008 – aka a rugged SUV to continue the legacy of the compact S-10 Blazer.
Or the ones who believe the Blazer should be a mid-size SUV rather than a quirky CUV following in the footsteps of the iconic K5 Blazer, even if it drops a class from the full-size lifestyle to follow the footprint of the modern continuation series (just as the Trailblazer has come down to compact ideas). That way, it could live happily without trespassing into Tahoe territory and represent a thorn in the side of the Jeep Wrangler and the sixth-gen, reinvented Ford Bronco sales.
And there are so many folks who probably think that we should take matters into our hands. Both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. No worries, we have an example of a prolific pixel master (aka jlord8) that cannot stop trying to come up with a new Blazer like the ones from his youth. His latest iconic two-door SUV reinvention comes in the form of a Chevy Blazer that does not care about the current OEM lifestyle of a crossover SUV and instead just stole the platform of the third-generation 2023 Colorado pickup truck and is now rendering it like he stole it.
The fresh CGI styling is now as rugged as possible as opposed to sweepy curves, and some might even feel the massive front area covered in black plastic works even better with a two-door SUV that has a throwback design for the rear quarter glass. The virtual two-door SUV treatment also looks fabulous with the modified proportions, by the way – so this revived (Colorado) truck-based Chevy Blazer feels real enough that it almost hurts knowing this is all merely wishful thinking! We can all bet that GM will not give us something like this, unfortunately.