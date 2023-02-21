Would a Hypothetical A7 Avant Make the Audi Station Wagon Cool Again?

At the beginning of last decade, Audi launched a sportier-looking version of the A6. Following their naming scheme, it was dubbed the A7, accompanied by the Sportback suffix.
A challenger to the likes of the Mercedes CLS, which is pretty much responsible for the four-door coupe craze, it also went against the BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe that eventually evolved into the 8er that we all know today.
Offered in a five-door liftback body style, for increased hauling despite the elegant-looking body, the first-gen Audi A7 came with an assortment of gasoline engines, including a V8 in the range-topping RS model, and a diesel. The four-ring brand pulled the plug on it in 2018 when the second generation was introduced.
Sharing its clever MLB Evo construction with the A6 and A8, as well as the Q7 and Q8, and other large SUVs made by the Volkswagen Group, the second-gen A7 comes in the same liftback body style, joined by a regular four-door sedan when it comes to China’s A7 L. Power is supplied by a generous host of gasoline burners, two diesels, and a plug-in hybrid assembly. The 4.0-liter V8 with twin-turbocharging is still reserved for the RS 7, whereas the S7 makes use of a turbo’d 2.9-liter V6.
As per the data shared by carsalesbase, the A7 family is by no means a moneymaker for Audi. Almost 3,100 of them were sold in the United States in 2021, and nearly 2,900 the year before. It didn’t do that well in Europe either, with 4,260 and 5,807 units delivered respectively, but it is still an important product for the four-ring brand, hence why it has a future, which is likely electric.
Few automakers are willing to take big risks in these challenging times when pretty much anything on four wheels with a generous ground clearance and a zero-emission powertrain tends to sell rather well. As a result, no matter how badly you may wish for an Audi A7 Avant, it won’t happen, because it wouldn’t be profitable at all. Also, such a body style would make little sense, considering that those looking for an executive station wagon can opt for the A6 Avant.
Now, a little daydreaming hasn’t hurt anyone, in theory at least, so while the A7 Avant will never happen, not the way we’d want it, there are several of them living and breathing in the digital world. The latest came from sugardesign_1 on Instagram, with the renderings imagining it with a long roof, bigger rear fenders, and larger three-quarter windows. It has muscular shoulders, big concave wheels, and it looks ready to pump new blood into the segment. It is also very attractive dressed in the RS attire, and we kind of want one. Do you?
