Convercycle Has Convertible Frame, for the Most Versatile City Bike

Popular wisdom says that you can’t have your cake and eat it, and there’s no point in going against popular wisdom. Most of the times, you have to choose between two good things, but Convercycle argues that you won’t when it comes to your bike.
Bicycles are the future of urban mobility, or so we keep hearing, and they will replace passenger cars completely one day. Regardless of their many advantages, chances of that happening are slim. The good news is that those who already made the transition to a bike for the daily commute will no longer have to choose between a city bike for their daily runs and a cargo bike for their grocery runs. Go ahead and call it a have-your-cake-and-eat-it kind of thing.
With the start of the health crisis in 2020, the bicycle emerged as a sort of winning solution, especially after years of climate change warnings. City dwellers and daily commuters made the switch to bikes – and e-bikes, in particular – and propelled this industry to unprecedented growth. As makers rushed to offer more models with different specs to meet booming demand and higher expectations, the question of how a bike could replace a car on the weekly grocery runs and errands still persisted.
Cargo e-bikes have seen their share of increased popularity over the past 2+ years, but they remain a niche product. For starters, they’re longer and heavier, and thus more inconvenient than a city bike. Secondly, they have limited applicability; since you won’t be hauling stuff or passengers all of the time, you’re left with too much of a bike when you’re not.
more models, more accessories, and more colors.
Both models feature the same innovative, patented convertible steel frame with a patented expandable drivetrain that allows you to use the bike as a regular city bike for daily runs when no cargo is involved, and then to expand the bike into a cargo one. The conversion is done in a single motion, using just one hand, in under one minute, and involves rolling out the rear wheel and securing it into place. This creates a loading area behind the saddle, measuring 40 x 60 cm (15.7 x 23.6 inches), so perfect for fitting a box to carry all your stuff in. The mudguard also spins in place to cover the rear wheel and locks into place.
For maximum versatility, the same cargo area can still be used in city mode, but the loading capacity is slightly smaller. Whether you ride the bike in city or cargo mode, you can still use accessories on it, like a child’s seat, of the kind that attaches to the bike’s seat post and which remains floating over the loading area in cargo mode. In the same mode, you can attach compatible accessories like pet or even some kid carriers, and even a small trailer as long as you’re mindful of the added length.
EU-standard Bafang motor limited to just 250 W, located in the hub of the front wheel. The maker points out that, this way, you get all-wheel drive: motorized assistance for the front wheel and leg power for the rear wheel. Power for the motor comes from a Phylion SF-06S 11Ah 36V battery mounted on the downtube but removable for charging, which offers an estimated range of 60 km (37 miles) without any load in the dedicated cargo area, and 50 km (30 miles) when hauling extra weight. Of course, as you must know already, the real-life range on any e-bike is highly dependent on riding style, rider’s weight, terrain and weather condition, so let these numbers serve as guidelines only.
The bike measures 206 cm (81 inches) in total length when in city mode, and 275 cm (108 inches) in cargo mode, so it’s the same size as the bikes in those respective categories. This means that, in city mode, you can carry it on public transport and bring it into an elevator, while for cargo, you have enough space for all your stuff without having to worry if it’ll fit on cycle paths or if you can find proper parking for it.
Riding on 28-inch wheels that make it an improvement over standard cargo bikes and promise a much smoother and effortless ride, the Convercycle has a maximum payload of 180 kg (397 lbs). That includes the rider and the weight of the bike, which is anything but negligible at 38 kg (84 lbs) for the Electric model. In short, the payload for the cargo area is a maximum of 80 kg (176 lbs).
one-size-fits-all type of model.
And now for the bad news: the Convercycle is not your everyday affordable city bike. In fact, it’s priced as much as a city bike and a cargo bike combined, but you will only have one product to store, maintain and repair. The Standard non-electric model retails for €2,899 ($3,090 at the current exchange rate), while the Electric is €4,299 ($4,582) with the Shimano gear hub, and neither price includes shipping or other taxes.
As it turns out, even if you can have your cake and eat it, there’s still some sort of compromise involved. Whether it’s worth it is up to every rider / day/commuter out there.
