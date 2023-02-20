Trek Unveils a Pair of Family-Friendly Cargo E-Bikes That Can Carry Up to Five Children

Trek, the world-renowned American bicycle manufacturer, has just introduced a pair of electric cargo bikes targeted at environmentally-conscious families looking for a more sustainable travel solution. Named Fetch Plus 2 and Fetch Plus 4, the two new models are designed as cargo and kid movers and come equipped with powerful Bosch electric motors.
Electric cargo bikes, with their ability to fulfill both economic and recreational purposes, are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. These two-wheelers have proved their worth in the last-mile delivery market but are also great for families. One can use them to run errands, haul groceries, gear, or kids, and make other personal journeys.
They are not only sustainable but also efficient and affordable (at least compared to personal cars), so the number of people and businesses using them is bound to grow in the next years. With this prospect in mind, it’s nice to see one of the big names in the industry diving deeper into the cargo e-bike market.
Talking about the new Fetch line at a virtual launch event, Trek’s Brian Turany explained that, “At a time when so many people are wondering how they can get out of the car and go green, Fetch+ can help you replace car trips, stop wasting gas and feel better about your carbon footprint.”
If you’re not familiar with these types of bikes, know that long-tail cargo bikes boast a stretched wheelbase to provide extra space between the rider’s seat and the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the box bike (also known by its Dutch name bakfiets) is a front loader cargo bike that has the stretched section between the rider and the front wheel.
The Fetch Plus 2 long-tail model is well-suited for small families. Besides the adult rider, it can accommodate one or two kids on padded seats installed on its rear rack. The e-bike also features a safari bar to give them something to hold onto, while their legs are protected by PVC-free plastic panniers on both sides. Aftermarket child seats can be mounted on its rear cargo rack for smaller children without the need to use adapters. Two smaller front panniers are mounted at the front and are perfect for hauling your shopping or kids’ backpacks.
Designed with kids in mind, the new Fetch Plus cargo e-bikes come with one-size aluminum frames and customizable carrying capacity. As such, the compact Fetch Plus 2 boasts a total capacity (rider plus cargo) of 440 pounds (200 kg). As for the Fetch Plus 4, the company says it can admit a maximum load of 176 pounds (80 kg) in the front box and an additional 27 kg (60 pounds) on the rear rack.
Trek is known to rely on powertrain systems by Bosch, and it doesn’t stray from its proven recipe with the new cargo e-bikes. Both Fetch Plus iterations are powered by Bosch’s BES3 smart system, which comprises the Cargo Line motor that can amplify rider input by as much as 400%. It’s a mid-mount 250W electric motor capable of 85 Nm (63 ft-lb) of torque, allowing the bikes to reach a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph).
handling, the latter features a steer-by-cable setup, which the company says is the most stable system it tested.
In terms of battery packs, Trek equipped the lighter model - the Fetch Plus 2 - with a removable 500Wh Bosch battery that is fitted snuggly inside the frame of the bike and will charge to full capacity in four hours. The Fetch Plus 4 features a removable 750Wh Bosch PowerTube battery that will juice up in six hours. No exact range has been mentioned by the manufacturer, but those who are interested in the exact figures can use Bosch’s range calculator.
The Fetch Plus 2 weighs in at 68 lbs (31 kg), and the Fetch Plus 4 is much heavier at 165 lbs (75 kg) without accessories, but the company claims that, despite their size and weight, the e-bikes are stable and easy to maneuver thanks to their low center of gravity and cable steering in the latter’s case. Dual-pivot kickstands keep the bikes stable when loading and unloading cargo as well.
Both models will be available for order starting in April. Considering everything they have to offer, it was only natural for the new Trek rides to carry a steep price. The Fetch Plus 2 model will retail for $5,999, while the Fetch Plus 4 will set you back no less than $8,499. That’s considerably more than competitor cargo e-bikes from Fiido, Rad Power Bikes, or Lectric.
