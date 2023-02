Trek Unveils a Pair of Family-Friendly Cargo E-Bikes That Can Carry Up to Five Children

Photo: Trek Bikes

Electric cargo bikes, with their ability to fulfill both economic and recreational purposes, are becoming increasingly popular across the globe. These two-wheelers have proved their worth in the last-mile delivery market but are also great for families. One can use them to run errands, haul groceries, gear, or kids, and make other personal journeys.They are not only sustainable but also efficient and affordable (at least compared to personal cars), so the number of people and businesses using them is bound to grow in the next years. With this prospect in mind, it’s nice to see one of the big names in the industry diving deeper into the cargo e-bike market.Talking about the new Fetch line at a virtual launch event, Trek ’s Brian Turany explained that, “At a time when so many people are wondering how they can get out of the car and go green, Fetch+ can help you replace car trips, stop wasting gas and feel better about your carbon footprint.”Though they form part of the same range and are both aimed at families with kids, Trek’s new e-bike models are quite different in terms of design. While the Fetch Plus 2 is a long-tail cargo bike with an extended rear rack for carrying children, the Fetch Plus 4 is a bakfiets-style box bike boasting a generous front carrier.If you’re not familiar with these types of bikes, know that long-tail cargo bikes boast a stretched wheelbase to provide extra space between the rider’s seat and the rear wheel. Meanwhile, the box bike (also known by its Dutch name bakfiets) is a front loader cargo bike that has the stretched section between the rider and the front wheel.The Fetch Plus 2 long-tail model is well-suited for small families. Besides the adult rider, it can accommodate one or two kids on padded seats installed on its rear rack. The e-bike also features a safari bar to give them something to hold onto, while their legs are protected by PVC-free plastic panniers on both sides. Aftermarket child seats can be mounted on its rear cargo rack for smaller children without the need to use adapters. Two smaller front panniers are mounted at the front and are perfect for hauling your shopping or kids’ backpacks.The Fetch Plus 4 front loader comes with a box made out of sturdy double-sided plastic and offers seating for even more kids. A total of five children can be carried around with this e-bike. The 230-liter carrier can accommodate two of your offspring in the removable foam child seats with five-point harnesses and two on a bench up front. The seatings boast zero-wobble headrests and three recline angles - upright, chill mode, and sleep mode. An additional aftermarket child seat can be mounted on the rear rack for another member of the family.Designed with kids in mind, the new Fetch Plus cargo e-bikes come with one-size aluminum frames and customizable carrying capacity. As such, the compact Fetch Plus 2 boasts a total capacity (rider plus cargo) of 440 pounds (200 kg). As for the Fetch Plus 4, the company says it can admit a maximum load of 176 pounds (80 kg) in the front box and an additional 27 kg (60 pounds) on the rear rack.Trek is known to rely on powertrain systems by Bosch, and it doesn’t stray from its proven recipe with the new cargo e-bikes. Both Fetch Plus iterations are powered by Bosch’s BES3 smart system, which comprises the Cargo Line motor that can amplify rider input by as much as 400%. It’s a mid-mount 250W electric motor capable of 85 Nm (63 ft-lb) of torque, allowing the bikes to reach a maximum speed of 20 mph (32 kph).The Fetch Plus 2 is built around a 1x drivetrain, namely the Bosch Performance Line CX drive system with 10-speed Shimano Deore transmission, while the Fetch Plus 4 comes with a Gates CDX belt-drive and automatic shifting Enviolo hub in the rear wheel. For optimized stability and handling , the latter features a steer-by-cable setup, which the company says is the most stable system it tested.In terms of battery packs, Trek equipped the lighter model - the Fetch Plus 2 - with a removable 500Wh Bosch battery that is fitted snuggly inside the frame of the bike and will charge to full capacity in four hours. The Fetch Plus 4 features a removable 750Wh Bosch PowerTube battery that will juice up in six hours. No exact range has been mentioned by the manufacturer, but those who are interested in the exact figures can use Bosch’s range calculator.The Fetch Plus 2 weighs in at 68 lbs (31 kg), and the Fetch Plus 4 is much heavier at 165 lbs (75 kg) without accessories, but the company claims that, despite their size and weight, the e-bikes are stable and easy to maneuver thanks to their low center of gravity and cable steering in the latter’s case. Dual-pivot kickstands keep the bikes stable when loading and unloading cargo as well.Both models have Tektro four-piston hydraulic disc brakes, integrated front and rear bike lights, fenders, smart LED handlebar remote to control the motor, and a SmartPhone Grip for your phone.Both models will be available for order starting in April. Considering everything they have to offer, it was only natural for the new Trek rides to carry a steep price. The Fetch Plus 2 model will retail for $5,999, while the Fetch Plus 4 will set you back no less than $8,499. That’s considerably more than competitor cargo e-bikes from Fiido, Rad Power Bikes, or Lectric.