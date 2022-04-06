Searching for an Affordable and Speedy E-Bike To Ride Around Town? Check Out Okai's Stride

It's not every day you go out and buy a bicycle, so when you do, you want to make sure it fits all the criteria you have on your list. Well, where else to look than at a manufacturer that has been in the electric mobility business since 2006, Okai.
If you've never heard of this team, it's just because you weren't paying attention to the scooter or e-bike you've been using when accessing shared mobility vehicles; quite a few are put on the market by Okai. After all, since the first days of their endeavors, they've claimed over 100+ patents and have employees on nearly all continents. While their supply of mobility vehicles is mainly destined for shared services, they also offer a few machines for the consumer, such as you and me, and one of them is the Stride e-bike.
Just so we're on the same page regarding the product we'll be discovering, the Stride is an e-bike destined for nothing more than just city use, and that means quite a few things.
With that said, what's the number one reason keeping most people away from an e-bike? Cost and Okai know this. To ensure that your attention is sparked and leave you with enough cash to even buy picnic equipment, Stride is selling for a starting price of 1,600 USD (1,464 EUR). Best of all, it looks like you'll be purchasing a rather comfortable and speedy bike.
This sort of style is also used by well-known manufacturers of bikes like Trek and Giant, some of which have even patented their own designs, and for a good reason. Mounting and dismounting are a breeze, and in case of an emergency, riders can easily plant their feet on the ground for immediate stability.
That frame's shape also translates to a more comfortable and upright position for the rider. The seat is nice and low, the reach won't have you hunching over, and the handlebars should feel like you're riding a chopper. Sure, there's no suspension, so you'll rely solely on your tires for vibration attenuation.
Comfort is nice and all and something most of us seek, but when we're talking about e-bikes, one crucial factor needs our attention, speed. Recent times have been seeing faster and faster e-bikes, and Stride can propel you along at speeds upwards of 28 mph (45 kph). It does this with a 750-watt motor mounted to the rear hub. With three pedal-assist speeds and twist throttle, this sucker should be rather fun to ride and may offer you a feeling that you're out on your Sunday motorcycle. And Yes, Shimano wormed their way onto Stride with the drivetrain system.
Since we live in a modern age and technology is ever-present at our fingertips, there is an app you can use in tune with your Stride, and a rather neat LCD display has been integrated into the bike's stem. Personally, I like it because it looks like a single-dial "dashboard" or speedometer.
All that, some fenders, and a frame completed from aluminum mean you'll be lugging around a bike that weighs 64 lbs (29 kg), but there's no mention of the weight limit. If Stride is up to industry standards, 300 lbs (136 kg) should be the limit, bike included.
At the end of the day, you'll feel 28 mph winds through your hair, ride a bike that looks ready for city streets, and have some cash left over to enjoy a few summer picnics. If you're looking for an e-bike to get you out of the house, Okai's Stride deserves another look.
