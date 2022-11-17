Ridden: The $1,700 City Vanture Surprises Cyclists With Its Capable Frankensteinian Design

Back in May 2022, I got news of a manufacturer that was going to drop one of the coolest e-bikes I've seen in a while. That manufacturer is Vanpowers, and the machine is the City Vanture. Oh, and I got my hands on one and what we're about to explore are my first impressions of this beauty. I also like to call it the Lego or Ikea bike, and you'll understand why shortly.

41 photos