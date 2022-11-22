Ridden: Engwe's Fat Tire "MTB" Is a Speed Demon With Crazy Power and Attractive Price Tag

Over the past couple of years, autoevolution has been keeping tabs on an e-bike manufacturer by the name of Engwe. The reason being is that they offer powerful monstrosities at a price lower than the other guys. This was enough for us to get in touch with this crew and test their baseline machine, the EP-2 Pro. Here's what to expect for just $1,050 (€1,025 at current exchange rates).

46 photos