autoevolution
 

New Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army Green

29 Sep 2018, 20:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The new Audi A7 has such a high-tech look that's 55% sporty and 45% luxury. It's not exactly a smash hit, like the Q8, but this four-door coupe fills a niche within the lineup.
9 photos
New Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army GreenNew Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army Green
We've seen that it's quite popular in the Middle East, where people love to film the way the taillights make a wave. Also, the interior is unlike anything in a pre-2017 Audi: two large screens and almost no buttons.

The S7 Sportback should come out soon, but we doubt the V6 configuration will blow people away, especially when the S body kit is the same as the S-Line, plus or minus a few bits.

So if you want to stand out in your new A7, you'll need to go custom. How that's done is up to you, but we have found one of the first wraps for this all-new flagship coupe model. It's from a company called Luna Nueva, and it completely covers it in matte military green.

That's not exactly the first color we thought off for an A7 wrap. It would have been even better with some Airforce logos and graphics. But we'll take what we can get for now, especially when this is a first.

We think the A7 is better than the new CLS on design and practicality, but worse on excitement and badge credentials. Still, the trunk opening is massive by comparison, and the 5-meter body has enough space for every size of passenger.

Standard kit is also pretty ample with leather, reversing camera, an electronic trunk opening and LED headlights and 19-inch wheels. But being an Audi, this is more of a classy coupe than a sporty machine. You can already get a front-wheel-drive version, the 40 TDI with a 204 horsepower 2-liter engine.

The best version is probably the 50 TDI with a 286 HP 3.0 TDI, probably Audi's best-ever engine. Unless you live in the Middle East or America, where you'll want the 55 TFSI with the turbocharged 340 horsepower V6.

2019 Audi A7 Sportback first wrap camo wrap Audi A7 audi wrap
May the Space Force Be With You How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Detroit: Become Weapon The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
AUDI models:
AUDI e-tronAUDI e-tron Medium SUVAUDI Q3AUDI Q3 CrossoverAUDI TT RoadsterAUDI TT Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT CoupeAUDI TT Coupe CoupeAUDI A4AUDI A4 MediumAll AUDI models  
 
 