New Audi A7 Gets First Wrap and It's Matte Army Green

The new Audi A7 has such a high-tech look that's 55% sporty and 45% luxury. It's not exactly a smash hit, like the Q8, but this four-door coupe fills a niche within the lineup. 9 photos



We've seen that it's quite popular in the Middle East, where people love to film the way the taillights make a wave. Also, the interior is unlike anything in a pre-2017 Audi: two large screens and almost no buttons. The S7 Sportback should come out soon, but we doubt the V6 configuration will blow people away, especially when the S body kit is the same as the S-Line, plus or minus a few bits. So if you want to stand out in your new A7, you'll need to go custom. How that's done is up to you, but we have found one of the first wraps for this all-new flagship coupe model. It's from a company called Luna Nueva, and it completely covers it in matte military green. That's not exactly the first color we thought off for an A7 wrap. It would have been even better with some Airforce logos and graphics. But we'll take what we can get for now, especially when this is a first. We think the A7 is better than the new CLS on design and practicality, but worse on excitement and badge credentials. Still, the trunk opening is massive by comparison, and the 5-meter body has enough space for every size of passenger. Standard kit is also pretty ample with leather, reversing camera, an electronic trunk opening and LED headlights and 19-inch wheels. But being an Audi, this is more of a classy coupe than a sporty machine. You can already get a front-wheel-drive version, the 40 TDI with a 204 horsepower 2-liter engine. The best version is probably the 50 TDI with a 286 HP 3.0 TDI, probably Audi's best-ever engine. Unless you live in the Middle East or America, where you'll want the 55 TFSI with the turbocharged 340 horsepower V6.