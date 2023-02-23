Lamborghini's the Engine Songs Sing the Swansong With Jason Bonham and a Urus Performante

Lamborghini decided that the purr of a V8, V10, and V12 needed a specially curated playlist to enjoy driving its exotic sports cars, where the music matches the frequencies of Lamborghini engines. Now, the series, titled “The Engine Songs” has come to an end and the last episode featured a special guest: Jason Bonham.
The son of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Jason, is helping Lamborghini sing its swansong for "The Engine Songs" series, all while enjoying the driving sensations of the Lamborghini Urus Performante.
The V12 engine playlist was inspired by the powerful beast powering the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae, representing the Swan Song of the V12-powered models and also that of the Aventador lineup. It also had a little bit of help from music producer Alex Trecarichi, working with Lamborghini’s sound engineers
To match the wonderful exhaust system's soundtrack of a V10 engine, the Sant'Agata Bolognese brand joined forces with famous Scottish singer Amy Macdonald. The V10-powered beast that inspired her was a Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, finished in Verde Selvans.
Now, the end of the series couldn’t use a more fitting V8 engine than the one in the Urus Performante. And Jason Bonham was all for it.
The drummer got a chance to drive around in the Urus Performante, recounting several music memories thanks to the vibrations of the eight-cylinder engine. The first memory was the first time he played percussion at the age of four, the other was the first time he heard the deep rumble of a Lamborghini engine.
As for his first memory of a Lamborghini? "Very simple," he answered. "My father test driving a Countach." A skilled drummer, who began playing when he was just a child, Jason also played on numerous world tours and Led Zeppelin reunions with the original band. As for the Lambo, he says, "I was in love with that rumble. Dad liked to repeat, ‘I want my sound to be like the sound of thunder.’ That’s the main element of inspiration, both for me and for him: the low frequencies of thunder."
The eight cylinders powering the Urus Performante are good enough for 657 horsepower (666 ps), and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm). The roar of the engine measures 50 Hz, emitting a C note while idling, a G Note at 4,000 rpm, and a D-sharp at 7,000. The carefully curated playlist includes famous artists like The Black Keys, Bishop Briggs, Kenny Bizzarro, MOD SUN, and more. These are in perfect harmony with the super-SUV, which can reach 62 mph (100 kph) from naught in 3.3 seconds, going all the way to 190 mph (306 kph).
