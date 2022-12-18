Lamborghini Created the Perfect Matrimony Between Music and the Urus V8 Engine

After the launch of the V10 and V12 engines playlists for the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and Huracan Tecnica on Spotify, the specialists at Lamborghini have released a brand-new playlist for the V8 Urus Performante. Among the world-famous artists that will soothe your hearing inside your lovely Urus are The Black Keys, MOD SUN, Bishop Briggs, and many more.
Internationally-renowned music producer Alex Trecarichi and Lamborghini NHV whole vehicle coordinator Mauro Mautone have analyzed the sound of the Urus V8 and determined that the words “deep, and rhythmical” best describe the sounds the engine makes.
“The deep sound of drums: that is the instrument that more than any other represents the combustion effect of the V8 and emphasizes the movement of the pistons inside the cylinders,” Mauro said.
The production team was inspired by the musical notes that emanate from this Lamborghini's internal combustion engine even at low revs. They described the 2,000 rpm Urus sounds as coming from a “kettledrum and bass drum that pound incessantly and increasingly as the speed crescendos.”
If you want to get technical for a bit, apparently, they measured the frequencies and found that 50 Hz was the target to match. In accordance with this, they have carefully selected the best songs to merge together with the rhythmical and deep 8-cylinder engine.
But this isn't where it all stopped, but rather where it all began. For example, they analyzed the vehicle in its idle, cruise, and top speed states to further nitpick which songs would best fit while the driver is accelerating, downshifting, curving, and braking.
While this probably sounds a bit overboard, it's nothing new in what concerns the art of craftsmanship that goes into making a Lamborghini. Attention to such small details is among the things that aficionados love about the Italian brand.
Their research showed that the Urus Performante emits a C note while idling, a G at 4,000 rpm, and a D-sharp at 7,000 rpm. The best songs for those scenarios are Un gitano perdido by Gabriel Dominguez, Boogie Fever, and Is My Love Enough? by White Lies, respectively.
In total, there are 24 tracks for you to listen to, even if you don't have a Lambo... yet. In that case, you can put it on while you're playing the new NFS Unbound game.
