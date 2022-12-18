Lamborghini Created the Perfect Matrimony Between Music and the Urus V8 Engine

After the launch of the V10 and V12 engines playlists for the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae and Huracan Tecnica on Spotify, the specialists at Lamborghini have released a brand-new playlist for the V8 Urus Performante. Among the world-famous artists that will soothe your hearing inside your lovely Urus are The Black Keys, MOD SUN, Bishop Briggs, and many more.

12 photos