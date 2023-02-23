33 YO ZR-1 Corvette Mocks C4, C5 Siblings in the Quarter-Mile Game of Tag

In 1990, General Motors decided it had enough of the “emission regulations” emotional trauma from the 70s. The Michigan Illuminati received the cure from a small but feisty British piston enthusiasts club with a history of making performance cars: Lotus. Their red pill medicine put back the "Sport" in America's SportsCar.
With the engineering wizardry from the Old World, GM pulled out a masterpiece: the Corvette ZR-1. Because Lotus fancied aluminum over the carbon-iron alloys (either steel or cast iron), the engine couldn’t be fabricated at any of the GM’s plants.
But, when you’re the biggest carmaker on Planet Piston (and General Motors still was at the beginning of the last decade of the previous millennium), you have connections and know people. Enter Mercury Marine, a company that built engines primarily for waterborne usage had the technology to carve out the 350 CID powerplant.
The 5.7-liter displacement and the 4.4-inch/111.76 mm bore center were the only things the newly-developed V8 shared with the mainstream small-blocks of Chevrolet descendency. Double overhead camshafts, twice as many valves, a different bore and stroke, and a myriad of other improvements resulted in a power output of 375 hp (380 PS) and 370 Nm (502 Nm).
4.9 seconds for a zero-to-sixty (0-97 kph) sprint was a one-way ticket to crankshaft Nirvana, and the quarter-mile GPA of 13.4 seconds didn’t leave any room for trash talk. The top speed was 180 mph (about 290 kph), and the ZR-1 set several speed and endurance world records to prove its worth.
But that was three decades ago. In 2023, the car can still punch, and the Mile-High City-based TFLclassics YouTubers prove this statement. Since the best evidence in the ZR-1’s favor is a drag race, the vlogging duo from Denver, Colorado, staged a face-off.
The ZR-1 has exhaust headers and top-end porting; as far as the owner is concerned, this is enough to put the power rating to around 375 hp. Wait, what?! That’s the same number the factory claimed. True, but horsepower is not a gold standard.
This modded go-fast 'Vette makes 375 hp (380 PS) where it needs them most - at the rear wheels, not at the flywheel, which is what the sales and marketing brochures advertise globally. If we are to compare absolute values, then the ZR-1 in this contest brings around 420-440 hp (426 PS - 446) to this event.
Off the line, the two Corvettes roll in similar manners, but the ZR-1 wasn’t setting records with looks and sounds. Those 16 intake valves are meant to play rough, and the ZR-1 quickly shows its squared-off taillights to the other guy.
14.5 seconds after the start signal, the ZR-1 blasts across the line at 109 mph (175 kph). Not a bad time at all, given the altitude and temperature (remember, the track is one mile – 1,609 meters – above sea level).
To spice things up a bit, the all-Corvette bout included a younger sibling of the two C4s, namely the one-generation-younger model from 1999. Base LS1 engine, factory rated at 345 hp (350 PS) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm), automatic transaxle, and still not good enough.
Although half a second faster than the 1988 C4, the 1999 C5 – having finished the 1,320-foot-long sprint in 15.3 seconds at 99 mph (159 kph) – falls behind the ZR-1 just as quickly as its older brother did. The ZR-1, with warmed-up tires from the previous races, pulls the curtain on the challenge after 14.38 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph).
The braking test – a showdown between the C4 models – makes Corvette fans smile: 103 feet (31.5 meters) is enough to bring the ZR-1 to a dead stop from 60 mph (97 kph). The contender scored almost as well at nearly 105 feet (32 meters).
