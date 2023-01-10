Widebody Dodge Challenger 392 Races 2023 Nissan Z, U.S. Versus Japan Rivalry Is Strong

The chief engineer of the 2023 Nissan Z made it clear that carryover parts were a necessary evil for the V6-engined sports car. Nissan couldn’t afford to design a brand-new platform and engine for the most powerful Z yet, which is only natural given that sports cars don’t sell exactly well nowadays. Heck, even the Dodge Challenger struggled to move 55,060 units in the U.S. last year, with the Ford Mustang finishing second.
Similar to the successor of the 370Z, the Challenger is a little outdated in certain aspects. The pre-facelift LC and post-facelift LA platforms, for example, can trace their roots back to 2004 when the LX rolled out.
The LX was developed with help from Mercedes-Benz during the DaimlerChrysler era. Once dubbed a merger of equals, the honeymoon turned sour in less than a decade because Daimler and Chrysler are extremely different in many regards. Another issue for the alliance’s failure is the lack of synergies between the German and American automakers, a lack of synergies made very obvious after Chrysler became Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. The Auburn Hills-based automaker is currently joined at the hip to Groupe PSA.
Pictured at Sam CarLegion’s trademark location in Canada, the gray-painted Z and green-painted Challenger are very different cars for very different people. Both are rear-wheel drive and feature torque-converter automatic transmissions, but do bear in mind that we’re dealing with a DOHC twin-turbo V6 engine versus a SOHC naturally-aspirated V8.
Internally referred to as Apache, the 6.4-liter HEMI in this Challenger belts out 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet (644 Nm) of torque. From the flared wheel arches and Super Bee front-fender emblems, you can also tell that we’re dealing with a wide-bodied Scat Pack. The widebody part is of utmost importance, though, for it comes with much wider tires compared to the regular specification. More specifically, 305/35 R20 rubber mounted on 20- by 11-inch forged aluminum wheels in black.
The most performance-oriented version of the Z rocks 19-inch forged aluminum wheels from RAYS and Bridgestone Potenza S007 boots. The red-painted brake calipers give away the Performance grade as well. Equipped with a nine-speed automatic transmission produced by JATCO under license from Mercedes-Benz, the Japanese sports car is much obliged to crank out 400 ponies and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm) of twist.
Pretty good in comparison to the naturally-aspirated 370Z before it, but not good enough to fend off the aforementioned Challenger in the quarter mile. Both dig races conclude with dominant wins for the made-in-Canada Mopar machine, although the roll race from 32 miles per hour (50 kilometers per hour) sees the Z cross the line ahead of the Challenger. The Challenger hooks up better from 50 miles per hour (80 kilometers per hour), though, thus winning the race by quite a notable margin.
