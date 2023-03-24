Rogue Sport+2 and Mitsu Montero CUVs Might Look Great on America’s CGI Roads

As opposed to their Japanese rivals Honda and Toyota, we cannot wholeheartedly say that Nissan and Mitsubishi are doing just as great when it comes to their North American status, especially when talking about the hyped sector of CUVs, SUVs, and trucks.
Honda had a marvelous 2022 with the all-new and larger HR-V (now dubbed ZR-V internationally, as not to be confused with the global HR-V), the latest best-selling CR-V, or the introduction of the family-oriented, three-row, mid-size Pilot, including in a more rugged TrailSport form. As for Toyota, they are on the verge of greatness during the current year, with the release of the 362-horsepower Grand Highlander, the upcoming arrival of the Trailhunter series, or the impending introduction of a new generation of the best-selling Tacoma mid-size pickup truck.
As opposed to that, Nissan only has cool stuff like the new 2023 Rogue crossover SUV (kicking off at $27,760) – aka the X-Trail in other parts of the world – along with the first-ever standalone (D41) Frontier pickup truck dedicated to the North American region. Oh, and let us not forget about the all-electric Ariya CUV, which is already being recalled for gross negligence – aka a detaching steering wheel!
Mitsubishi, meanwhile, is not just a pale shadow of its former self but rather something almost invisible on the U.S. market – given that it only has three nameplates on sale. One of them (Mirage) is only interesting for those with an extra-tight budget, the Eclipse Cross is a rather shameful CUV reinvention of a previous sports car, and the Outlander series is the only one left keeping the banner up. Albeit, even among them there is just one real hero – aka the $40k Outlander PHEV.
Anyway, that is all in the real world. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, anything is possible – including swelling the ranks of North American crossover SUVs with a couple of enticing unofficial propositions, one from Nissan and the other from Mitsubishi. First, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Nissan Rogue Sport with a long wheelbase and seven seats (aka Qashqai+2).
Naturally, the host was not only keen on showcasing the potential three-row arrangement and the modifications to the wheelbase and rear of the hypothetical Rogue Sport. Instead, the resident pixel master also took time to come up with the channel’s now-traditional unofficial color reel to make sure there is plenty of CGI choice to go around for a while. That is opposed to our second CGI crossover SUV proposition, which is only dressed in a ritzy blue hue.
The digital project stems courtesy of Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing another Mitsubishi SUV - in CGI. Considering its Pajero – known as the Montero in North America, Spain, and parts of Latin America or as the Shogun in the United Kingdom – heritage, this all-new fifth-generation reinvention would easily slot above the current Outlander family in Mitsubishi’s U.S. lineup.
Alas, by the looks of it, this Montero revival would not be a rugged dune-bashing, and rock-crawling full-size off-road-focused SUV but rather more of a modern, mid-size affair of the unibody crossover variety. That way, it could easily duke it out with the Honda Pilot TrailSport and Toyota Grand Highlander, right? If not, it could at least have a brawl with the Nissan Pathfinder, for example, just for the sake of common off-road history!
As opposed to that, Nissan only has cool stuff like the new 2023 Rogue crossover SUV (kicking off at $27,760) – aka the X-Trail in other parts of the world – along with the first-ever standalone (D41) Frontier pickup truck dedicated to the North American region. Oh, and let us not forget about the all-electric Ariya CUV, which is already being recalled for gross negligence – aka a detaching steering wheel!
Mitsubishi, meanwhile, is not just a pale shadow of its former self but rather something almost invisible on the U.S. market – given that it only has three nameplates on sale. One of them (Mirage) is only interesting for those with an extra-tight budget, the Eclipse Cross is a rather shameful CUV reinvention of a previous sports car, and the Outlander series is the only one left keeping the banner up. Albeit, even among them there is just one real hero – aka the $40k Outlander PHEV.
Anyway, that is all in the real world. Meanwhile, across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, anything is possible – including swelling the ranks of North American crossover SUVs with a couple of enticing unofficial propositions, one from Nissan and the other from Mitsubishi. First, the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube have imagined the CGI looks of the unreleased and unannounced Nissan Rogue Sport with a long wheelbase and seven seats (aka Qashqai+2).
Naturally, the host was not only keen on showcasing the potential three-row arrangement and the modifications to the wheelbase and rear of the hypothetical Rogue Sport. Instead, the resident pixel master also took time to come up with the channel’s now-traditional unofficial color reel to make sure there is plenty of CGI choice to go around for a while. That is opposed to our second CGI crossover SUV proposition, which is only dressed in a ritzy blue hue.
The digital project stems courtesy of Dimas Ramadhan, the virtual automotive artist behind the Digimods DESIGN channel on YouTube, who has taken up the task of revealing another Mitsubishi SUV - in CGI. Considering its Pajero – known as the Montero in North America, Spain, and parts of Latin America or as the Shogun in the United Kingdom – heritage, this all-new fifth-generation reinvention would easily slot above the current Outlander family in Mitsubishi’s U.S. lineup.
Alas, by the looks of it, this Montero revival would not be a rugged dune-bashing, and rock-crawling full-size off-road-focused SUV but rather more of a modern, mid-size affair of the unibody crossover variety. That way, it could easily duke it out with the Honda Pilot TrailSport and Toyota Grand Highlander, right? If not, it could at least have a brawl with the Nissan Pathfinder, for example, just for the sake of common off-road history!