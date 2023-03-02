Nissan Recalls Infiniti QX60 Crossover to Replace Second-Row Seats

Previously recalled over a missing bolt in the rail of the second-row seat, Infiniti has issued a recall for select QX60 mid-size crossovers to address a second-row seat issue stemming from Adient US LLC. The supplier used an incorrect rear stopper formation tool, allowing the second-row seat to be extended past the intended point.
On September 6th last year, a technician discovered a second-row seat stuck in the rearmost position during a routine quality check. Nissan contained potentially affected vehicles immediately, then started an investigation to find the root cause behind this problem.
The Japanese automaker and Adient US LLC conducted audits totaling 13,384 examples of the QX60 in the period between September 2022 and October 2022. It’s during this period that the supplier came forward, acknowledging that the forming tool had been replaced with a different tool set up with incorrect dimensions.
Adient US LLC puts the blame on a single maintenance technician for inadvertently replacing the original stopper forming tool with an improper part. The supplier corrected this problem in December 2022 according to documents filed by Nissan with the federal watchdog.
Based on seat performance testing, the Japanese automaker concluded that the second-row seat may become stuck or fail to lock in position correctly. In these conditions, the risk of injury to the occupant increases in the event of a crash. On the upside, Nissan isn’t aware of any warranty claims or injuries related to this problem.
Dealers have been told to scan the vehicle identification number of the QX60 to identify vehicles equipped with suspect second-row seat assemblies. Dealers have also been instructed to replace said assembly with a brand-new one, manufactured as per Nissan’s specifications.
Replacing the second-row seat takes just under an hour. Affected owners will be notified by first-class mail beginning April 14th. Nissan informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that 17 vehicles need to be checked, all of them produced for MY23.
The QX60 mid-size crossovers in question were manufactured between August 31st, 2022 and September 2nd, 2022 at the Smyrna plant in Tennessee. Codenamed L51, the QX60 is also manufactured in China. Twinned with the R53-generation Nissan Pathfinder, the luxed-up Infiniti comes with a 3.5-liter V6 in North America.
Slotted below the body-on-frame QX80, the unibody QX60 kicks off at $49,200 for the 2023 model year. Four trim levels are available, with every single one of them sporting front-wheel drive as standard, including the well-equipped Autograph which costs a cool $62,600.
The QX60 added a wireless phone charging pad as standard across all grades for 2023. The frameless rearview mirror and revised lower bumper trim accent colors also need to be mentioned. The final addition for the 2023 model year is the Infiniti Premium Care integrated maintenance program, which includes three years of inspections, tire rotations, and oil changes.
