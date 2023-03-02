A New Google Maps Alternative Is Now Available for Android Auto Coolwalk Users

The Coolwalk rollout started for Android Auto users back in January, but the number of apps supporting the redesigned interface is improving at a slow pace.
The first major Google Maps alternative with support for Coolwalk is now available, taking full advantage of the navigation card in the split-screen UI.
Coolwalk comes with a redesigned dashboard for Android Auto, allowing users to run multiple apps side by side on the same screen. Similar to the CarPlay Dashboard, Android Auto Coolwalk uses a card-based layout that allows several app categories to run on the screen.
Navigation software receives the largest card, as such apps require additional screen estate to display route guidance and other information. But before this kind of application can run on Coolwalk, it needs to be updated with support for the dedicated card.
Until recently, Google Maps was the only navigation app that could run on Android Auto Coolwalk.
The most recent version of MapFactor Navigator adds Coolwalk support as well, providing users with essential route information right on the dashboard. The navigation card displays not only the route, but also the ETA, the distance to the destination, and the next turn.
The support for the Android Auto redesign is part of app version 7.3, and just like in Google Maps, users can tap the navigation card to expand the app to the full screen. This way, MapFactor Navigator can provide a complete navigation experience on Android Auto.
The latest update also comes with additional features for Android users. MapFactor Navigator now supports a picture-in-picture mode. Thanks to this feature, users can minimize the navigation to a smaller window in the bottom right corner while also keeping another app in focus. This mode includes only the most important information, such as the map and the next turn. Tapping the thumbnail allows users to return to full-screen navigation at any moment.
Google Maps and MapFactor Navigator are currently the two navigation apps that support Android Auto Coolwalk.
Waze has already started the work on a similar feature, but Coolwalk compatibility is currently in the beta phase. The parent company hasn’t disclosed any information regarding the timing of the public launch, but this should happen in the next few weeks. At this point, Waze can only run in the full screen when launched on Android Auto Coolwalk.
The rollout of Coolwalk is still in progress. It kicked off in January, but Google uses a phased approach to ensure a high reliability level. The company is expected to complete the rollout of Coolwalk this year, but so far, no other specifics have been shared. Coolwalk isn’t tied to a specific Android Auto update, as Google itself decides who gets the redesigned UI and when. The rollout is based on a server-controlled model.
