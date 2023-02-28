Do You Have a Moment to Talk About the Hypothetical Nissan Maxima Wagon?

Just like minivans, mid-size sedans, and vehicles from other segments, traditional wagons are slowly being killed by crossovers. However, it will be a while until the last mainstream estate leaves the assembly line for good, and that time will be decided by how much interest such cars spark from consumers.
One thing that we definitely wouldn’t hold our breath for, when it comes to almost all companies, is the introduction of a brand-new wagon. You see, it’s far more profitable to launch a fresh crossover, especially when you can use an existing platform, as well as engines and transmissions, to make it happen, than a wagon. Throw in partial electrification, wrap everything into a modern-looking package, and chances are you’ve got a best-seller in your hands.
That said, no one should wait for new takes in this class. But that doesn’t mean that they cannot live in the digital world, which is where you will find the pictured Nissan Maxima. The Japanese automaker is still committed to selling passenger cars in our market, even if some of its rivals have given up on them (ahem, Ford!). The Maxima sits at the top of the family, above the Altima, Sentra, and Versa, and for the 2023 model year, it is split into three trim levels, the SV, SR, and Platinum, with MSRPs stretching from $38,140 to $44,250.
Currently in its eighth generation, with production taking place in the United States, at Smyrna, Tennessee, and in China, the Nissan Maxima comes as a four-door only. Its predecessor also came in this body style solely, and so did the sixth, fifth, fourth, and third generation. As a matter of fact, Nissan hasn’t been offering a different version of the Maxima since the second generation, and that one was made from 1984 to 1988 in the Land of the Rising Sun.
But the Nissan Altima Wagon is virtually back in the car maker’s portfolio, and it has nothing to do with the brand, but with jlord8, who dropped an interesting rendering of it on social media a few days ago. The model obviously retains the face of the real thing, and it is pretty much the same up to the B pillars. Further back, its roof was slightly arched, and elongated, ending above the tailgate that has a spoiler attached to it. The side windows were digitally borrowed from the Rogue, according to the pixel manipulator, and overall it looks like a good family car targeting those who do not give a flying hoot about crossovers and SUVs. Too bad it won’t happen, but if it did, would you have considered buying one over a high-rider? Drop a line below and let us know.
