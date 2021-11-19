Can You Tell What’s New on the 2022 Nissan Maxima?

After modestly revising the Sentra and launching it last week, Nissan has done the same to the Maxima. The company’s flagship sedan, which sits above the Versa, Sentra, and Altima, has entered the 2022 model year with a few bashful updates.
According to Nissan, the 2022 Maxima has a new paint finish, named the Scarlet Ember Tintcoat, which replaces the Carnelian Red Tintcoat. At the same time, the range-topping Platinum trim level adds standard heated rear seats, and this is where the novelties end.
As far as the pricing goes, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $37,240 for the 2022 Maxima SV, before the $975 destination and handling charge, $42,400 for the SR, and $42,550 for the Platinum.
The base model is offered with 18-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, DRLs and taillights, electrically adjustable side mirrors with heating, and chrome exhaust pipes. Things such as the dual-zone climate control with rear vents, auto-dimming rearview mirror, remote engine start, smart key, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, 8-inch infotainment system, and 7-inch driver display are standard too.
Choosing the 2022 Maxima SR will get you 19-inch wheels, LED front fog lamps, black accents on the outside, panoramic moonroof, black tailpipes, ambient lighting, memory setting for the front seats that also feature cooling, heated steering wheel, Bose audio system, and active noise cancellation. For the Platinum, Nissan prepped different 19-inch alloys, power tilt/telescoping steering column, rain-sensing wipers, rear windscreen power sunshade, and others.
A host of driver assistance gear is standard across the range, and the entire Maxima lineup is powered by a 3.5-liter DOHC 24-valve V6. The engine, otherwise hooked up to an Xtronic transmission, produces 300 hp (304 ps / 224 kW) at 6,400 rpm and 261 lb-ft (354 Nm) of torque at 4,400 rpm, and returns up to 20/30 mpg (11.8/7.8 l/100 km) in city/highway.
