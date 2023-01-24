Color-Changing Black Opal Edition Package Introduced on the 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport

Infiniti took a closer look at the color-changing effect of iridescence, present in nature from peacocks to butterflies, and precious minerals, such as black opals, and decided their cars need something similar. Thus, they came up with the new Black Opal Edition Package, which is limited to the 2023 Q50 Red Sport 400.
Offered in the United States and Canada in limited numbers in order to make it rare, just like the eponymous gemstone, the Black Opal Edition features a striking paint finish that changes its hue depending on the lighting and viewing angle. Thus, it can vary between green, blue, and purple, making the sports sedan more visible, and helping petrolheads identify it instantly as something truly special.
An ode to Midnight Purple, which is one of the most iconic color-shifting paint finishes made famous by the Nissan GT-R, the new Black Opal Edition also brings a few subtle touches to the 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400. The satin black logos and badges on the outside, for one, are part of this package, just like the rear spoiler made of visible carbon fiber that blends in with the design of the vehicle, further setting it apart from the rest of the lineup.
Elsewhere, you are looking at the same sports sedan, which uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that pushes out 400 hp (406 ps/298 kW) at 6,400 rpm, and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque between 1,600 and 5,200 rpm. Everything is directed either to the rear wheels or the all-wheel drive system through an electronically-controlled seven-speed automatic transmission, enabling the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds. Thus, in case you forgot, the engine remains untouched in the new special edition model.
As we already told you, the Black Opal Edition Package is limited to the 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, and it is offered strictly in the United States and Canada. In our market, you are looking at a recommended retail price of $2,200 for the bundle of upgrades. Meanwhile, the car starts at $56,500 with rear-wheel drive and $58,500 with all-wheel drive, and all prices exclude the $1,075 destination charge, as well as dealer fees, and options.
The most affordable brand-new Infiniti Q50 that money can buy is the Luxe entry-level variant, which can be yours from $42,650 with rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive variant will set you back an extra $2,000. This version of the car uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, which develops 300 hp (304 ps/224 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, and works in concert with the same seven-speed automatic gearbox as the one equipping the higher-end model. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration takes around half a second more compared to the Red Sport 400.
An ode to Midnight Purple, which is one of the most iconic color-shifting paint finishes made famous by the Nissan GT-R, the new Black Opal Edition also brings a few subtle touches to the 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400. The satin black logos and badges on the outside, for one, are part of this package, just like the rear spoiler made of visible carbon fiber that blends in with the design of the vehicle, further setting it apart from the rest of the lineup.
Elsewhere, you are looking at the same sports sedan, which uses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that pushes out 400 hp (406 ps/298 kW) at 6,400 rpm, and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque between 1,600 and 5,200 rpm. Everything is directed either to the rear wheels or the all-wheel drive system through an electronically-controlled seven-speed automatic transmission, enabling the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 4.5 seconds. Thus, in case you forgot, the engine remains untouched in the new special edition model.
As we already told you, the Black Opal Edition Package is limited to the 2023 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400, and it is offered strictly in the United States and Canada. In our market, you are looking at a recommended retail price of $2,200 for the bundle of upgrades. Meanwhile, the car starts at $56,500 with rear-wheel drive and $58,500 with all-wheel drive, and all prices exclude the $1,075 destination charge, as well as dealer fees, and options.
The most affordable brand-new Infiniti Q50 that money can buy is the Luxe entry-level variant, which can be yours from $42,650 with rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive variant will set you back an extra $2,000. This version of the car uses a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, which develops 300 hp (304 ps/224 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque, and works in concert with the same seven-speed automatic gearbox as the one equipping the higher-end model. The 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration takes around half a second more compared to the Red Sport 400.