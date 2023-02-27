Nissan Doubles Down on Electrification With 27 Electrified Models Planned by 2030

Most major car brands have announced some sort of electrification strategy for the near future, with some adding a few electrified vehicles to their range, while others plan a complete EV switch. One of the brands that have recently doubled down on electrification is Nissan. The automaker announced it would increase the number of electrified models to match customers’ growing needs.
Nissan currently offers two EVs, the Ariya and the Leaf, and some of its ICE vehicles can also be equipped with a hybrid drivetrain. In 2021, the Japanese automaker announced Nissan Ambition 2030, its long-term mobility vision. The aim is to, as the company says, “expand the possibilities of mobility and society by providing experiences that inspire confidence and excitement.”
But how does this ambition translate into how Nissan will do business? The brand will continue to promote its EVs and e-Power models. Furthermore, it will improve its development and manufacturing processes across the globe, thus accelerating the electrification strategy.
As part of Nissan Ambition 2030, Nissan planned to produce 23 electrified vehicles, 15 of which were supposed to be EVs, by 2030. The automaker has updated the numbers. According to the company, 27 electrified models will actually be released by 2030, including 19 new EVs, instead of the initial 15. Moreover, the electrification mix across the Nissan and Infiniti brands by 2030 is projected to rise to 55%, up from the previously forecasted 50%.
Nissan has also forecasted its sales mix of electrified vehicles in major markets. By 2026, the company expects an increase from 75% to 98% in Europe and 55% to 58% in Japan (the initial figures are from Nissan Ambition 2030 announcement of November 2021). It’s clear that the carmaker will push many of its EVs on the European market, especially since environmental regulations are getting tighter. We can even expect a total ban on the sale of ICE vehicles by 2035, which will serve as a significant accelerator for EVs in Europe.
On the other hand, China is a whole different market. To tackle the rapid market changes, Nissan plans to launch an EV specifically designed for the market. Nissan also updates its initial forecast of a 40% sales mix to 35% for the Chinese market. The sales mix forecast for the United States remains the same, standing at 40% (EV only, by the fiscal year 2030),
Last year, the sales figures for Nissan weren’t good, as the brand had manufactured and sold fewer vehicles than the previous year. With the Ambition 2030, Nissan has a chance to ride the electrification wave and meet the demands of markets slowly switching to EVs. Of course, not all customers are pro-electrification, so the proper balance must be maintained to maximize sales.
