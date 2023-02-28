The Nissan Rogue's Key May Collapse While Driving, Over 712k Vehicles Recalled

Saved by Renault in 1999 when Carlos Ghosn was trying to prove himself as the be-all-end-all executive in the automotive industry, Nissan used to make high-quality vehicles. The quality started going downhill once the Lebanon-born businessman started calling the shots, with Ghosn cutting expenses wherever possible, again and again, the expense of – you’ve guessed it - quality.

7 photos Photo: Nissan / edited