Nissan Skyline GT-R "R32EV" Concept Makes RB26 Noises in First Video Teaser

Nissan takes pride in the GT-R lineage started by the PGC10 back in 1969. Originally powered by inline-six mills, the non-Skyline Nissan GT-R of today is rocking a six-pot lump as well, in the guise of the VR38DETT.
Although there’s no proper information regarding the upcoming R36, the Yokohama-based automaker has recently teased a zero-emission conversion of the R32. Lovingly dubbed R32EV, the concept was masterminded by one guy, according to Nissan. The unnamed engineer joined Nissan out of an admiration for all things GT-R.
The short video teaser below kicks off with the quad taillamps lighting up, after which the R32EV comes into focus. It makes inline-six noises even though Nissan created an electric vehicle, and weirder still for an EV teaser video, the R32EV flaunts a large exhaust outlet.
Nissan hasn’t offered any details on the powertrain, debut date, and performance. Given the ATTESSA E-TS (Advanced Total Traction Engineering System for All Terrain-Electronic) torque-sensitive AWD system of the original, this concept may feature two e-motors. Or is it an RB26 and an electric motor?
We can further expect no production variant for this all-electric Skyline GT-R. Last but certainly not least, why did Nissan pour valuable resources into creating this zero-emission Godzilla? The most likely answer comes in the form of electrification for the R36 generation.
Chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta made it clear that going electric is unavoidable for the GT-R and Z as well. Gupta is a big supporter of electrification, yet he didn’t say when the GT-R and Z will become fully electric.
It will be a long wait considering that new combustion-engined car sales will be, unfortunately, banned in 2035, which gives Nissan enough time to launch successors for both the R35 and Z. Battery tech also needs to get better in order to create a bonafide high-performance car, although Tesla and Lucid have proven that current battery tech is perfectly suitable in hi-po applications.
The Volkswagen Group takes it further with a two-speed gearbox on the rear axles of the Audi e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan, with first gear designed for ludicrous acceleration off the line. The second ratio in said gearbox is longer to improve efficiency at highway speeds.
Considering the upcoming EURO and CAFE regulations, the R36 is probably getting some kind of hybrid assistance. Nissan may take inspiration from the likes of the Ferrari SF90 series for an electrified axle. General Motors (with the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray) and the Raging Bull of Sant’Agata Bolognese (with the Aventador’s successor) also feature electric axles.
The R36 is likely to soldier on with its engine mounted longitudinally up front. Said powerplant is likely to be connected to a rear-mounted transaxle. Given the limited room up front and in the rear, the electric drive unit is probably going to be integrated into said transaxle.
