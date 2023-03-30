Nissan Ariya Gains New Trim Levels in Europe, Driving Range Tops 536 Kilometers

Nissan, which promised so much with the Leaf back when electric vehicles were a rarity on the road, fell behind newcomers like Tesla and legacy automakers like Mercedes in terms of electric vehicles. Their only zero-emission passenger car other than the Leaf is the Ariya, which is now available in two more grades in Europe.
Engage 2WD and Evolve+ e-4ORCE are the grades in question. The lesser variant is available in two flavors differentiated by the net capacity of their high-voltage batteries. The list begins with 63 kilowatt hours, which enable up to 404 kilometers (251 miles) of range in the WLTP combined test cycle used in the EU and the UK.
The Engage 2WD is listed with 7.5 seconds from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (nearly 100 miles per hour), a peak output of 160 kW (215 horsepower), and up to 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque. Similar to the Renault Megane E-Tech, its electric drive unit is mounted up front. Both models are built around the CMF-EV architecture designed by Renault and Nissan.
Equipped with 235/55 R19 tires, the Ariya Engage 2WD levels up to 178 kW (239 horsepower) when specified with the larger battery pack. It’s also slower by a single tenth of a second, but its driving range is noticeably better at 536 kilometers (333 miles) as per the WLTP.
Both the 63- and 87-kWh Engage 2WD can tow up to 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds). The more powerful Evolve+ e-4ORCE improves to 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds). Equipped with the larger battery as standard, this fellow cranks out 290 kW (389 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet). It needs 5.1 seconds to reach triple-digit speeds, and it stops gaining speed when the speedometer indicates 200 kph (make that 124 mph).
Its combined range slots between the 63- and 87-kWh Engage 2WD, with Nissan listing 498 kilometers (309 miles) in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that’s not as realistic as the EPA’s testing protocol. All three flavors of Ariya come with an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer (100,000-mile) warranty for the battery, which can be charged at up to 130 kW.
In terms of standard features, Engage 2WD is equipped with the likes of high-beam assist for the LED headlights, fog lamps up front and in the rear, heated mirrors that fold automatically, and 19-inch alloys with aero-style covers. A couple of 12-inch screens, manually-adjustable front seats, one-touch power windows, Intelligent Emergency Braking with both pedestrian and cyclist detection capability, and Intelligent Cruise Control also need to be mentioned.
Evolve+ builds on the Evolve with the addition of 20-inch alloys with aero covers and Nappa blue leather upholstery for the seats. The order books for the Euro-spec Ariya Engage 2WD and Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE will open on April 3rd as per the press release below.
The Engage 2WD is listed with 7.5 seconds from zero to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour), a top speed of 160 kilometers per hour (nearly 100 miles per hour), a peak output of 160 kW (215 horsepower), and up to 300 Nm (221 pound-feet) of torque. Similar to the Renault Megane E-Tech, its electric drive unit is mounted up front. Both models are built around the CMF-EV architecture designed by Renault and Nissan.
Equipped with 235/55 R19 tires, the Ariya Engage 2WD levels up to 178 kW (239 horsepower) when specified with the larger battery pack. It’s also slower by a single tenth of a second, but its driving range is noticeably better at 536 kilometers (333 miles) as per the WLTP.
Both the 63- and 87-kWh Engage 2WD can tow up to 750 kilograms (1,653 pounds). The more powerful Evolve+ e-4ORCE improves to 1,500 kilograms (3,307 pounds). Equipped with the larger battery as standard, this fellow cranks out 290 kW (389 horsepower) and 600 Nm (443 pound-feet). It needs 5.1 seconds to reach triple-digit speeds, and it stops gaining speed when the speedometer indicates 200 kph (make that 124 mph).
Its combined range slots between the 63- and 87-kWh Engage 2WD, with Nissan listing 498 kilometers (309 miles) in the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure that’s not as realistic as the EPA’s testing protocol. All three flavors of Ariya come with an eight-year or 160,000-kilometer (100,000-mile) warranty for the battery, which can be charged at up to 130 kW.
In terms of standard features, Engage 2WD is equipped with the likes of high-beam assist for the LED headlights, fog lamps up front and in the rear, heated mirrors that fold automatically, and 19-inch alloys with aero-style covers. A couple of 12-inch screens, manually-adjustable front seats, one-touch power windows, Intelligent Emergency Braking with both pedestrian and cyclist detection capability, and Intelligent Cruise Control also need to be mentioned.
Evolve+ builds on the Evolve with the addition of 20-inch alloys with aero covers and Nappa blue leather upholstery for the seats. The order books for the Euro-spec Ariya Engage 2WD and Ariya Evolve+ e-4ORCE will open on April 3rd as per the press release below.