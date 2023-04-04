2024 Porsche 924e Digital Revival Posits a Return of the Front-Engined Base Model

The Stuttgart-based German sports car and SUV maker started its ‘Mission E’ back in 2015 at the Frankfurt Motor Show and almost a decade later it only has a fully zero-emissions model in its ritzy stable.
That would be the Taycan battery-powered four-door saloon and five-door Shooting Brake, the company’s first-ever series-production EV model, which is based on a dedicated architecture shared with the Audi e-tron GT. It spawns a host of variants with various performance levels, but the layout always stays the same – base models feature a rear motor and RWD, while the flagships rock a dual-motor all-wheel drive assembly.
And, of course, they can soar from just a little over 400 EV ponies in the standard-battery Taycan to no less than 751 hp, when speaking about the peak output (continuous figures range from 322 to 617 hp, meanwhile). Still, some people might feel that is not enough. Not necessarily in terms of raw power, although Porsche is allegedly working on a 1,000-hp Taycan to fight off the Tesla Model S Plaid. But, rather, in terms of EV model options.
No worries, the company is promising great feats in the lineup, as well. For example, not long now and the second generation of the Macan luxury compact crossover SUV will debut as a fully electric sibling for the Taycan. Going further down the line in the immediate future, Porsche has also finally confirmed during its most recent financial exercise conference that it will bring out the 718 series with battery power around the middle of the decade, and from then on, it’s just a matter of time before the fourth generation of the best-selling Cayenne will also reinvent itself for a novel EV lifestyle.
The 911, on the other hand, will remain ICE(d) as much as possible, so perhaps the company will need to come up with additional EV models to make sure it can make its zero-emissions quota. And, of course, a lot of folks have lofty ideas about such a potential strategy. Some even decided to take matters into their hands! Or, rather, at the tip of their CGI brush, as is the case here with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as a good case in point could be made here by the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media).
So, after not long ago the pixel master dreamed about the potential return of the quirky VW-Porsche 914 as a zero-emissions Targa top entry-level ride, he now brings to life his CGI vision of the reinvented Porsche 924 with a bit more EV oomph. By the way, in the past (from 1976 to 1988), the 924 was a two-door 2+2 coupe with a front-mid engine and RWD, so perhaps now it’s the perfect time to give it the base Taycan layout, albeit with the same configuration as the predecessor.
