A Stripped Honda S2000 V8 Rat Rod Would Be Way CGI-Cooler Than a Porsche 914 EV!

Sometimes, the virtual car universe of digital content creators is like Forrest Gump’s box of chocolates - you never know what you are going to get, and you may be easily surprised – both for the right and wrong reasons.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have a couple of eloquent examples based on a model that made a career out of being the ‘black sheep’ of the car tuning scene and another that was so quirky even in its day that is best left forgotten and buried. Those would be the Honda S2000 and the VW-Porsche 914, respectively.
The former, an open-top sports car produced in more than 100k examples for a decade, is probably one of the few cars that may perfectly explain the crazy 2000s. After all, it was not just another roadster trying to use the perfect Mazda MX-5 Miata recipe of affordability and fun motoring in a nimble package.
Instead, it was celebrating Honda’s half-century anniversary at the time of its launch with a nameplate that followed tradition like the S500, S600, and S800 roadsters before it and also attracted attention to its extreme 2.0-liter engine that at the time had the highest specific power output per liter of any production series naturally aspirated car!
The latter, meanwhile, shouldn’t be used as a placeholder for the early 1970s, by any means. Instead, the Volkswagen-Porsche 914 mid-engine sports car was as quirky as the Citroen 2CV, albeit from a German perspective. It was made as a collaboration between VW and Porsche (Karmann was also involved, but only to produce the 914/4 models) to make sure that some fans would run amok crying their outrage and never intend to buy a Targa Top two-seat roadster ever again.
lars_o_saeltzer on social media), who brings to life his dream vision of a revival, potentially with an electric powertrain under its Targa belt.
Alas, most fans feel like this is a major “dud” and – if you want our two cents on the hypothetical matter – we also feel that not even Porsche could reinvent this series and get away with selling it like this! Moving on, the Honda S2000 was summoned to the CGI nether by TRAPNDETH, the virtual artist who wants to “trap death to stay alive” (aka trapndeth on social media), and of course, he produced something dark and mysterious.
Well, that was only at first, when the author was casually throwing teasers left and right on its social media channel. Now the curtain has fallen and people will start running away screaming in terror or delight – depending on your POV. Thus, meet ‘The Black Sheep,’ which is actually blue on the outside and crimson on the inside – both in the cockpit and as far as major parts of the swapped engine are concerned.
The gist of it was to create a modern Honda S2000 Rat Rod (if that makes any sense), and it ended up as a partially exposed slammed and widened work of CGI art that has all the makings of a glorious monster – including what appears to be a V8 engine with velocity stacks! Oh, also do note the front carbon fiber ‘shovel’ that could probably be used as a snowplow, the massive tires, the LEDs, or the full cockpit roll cage!
