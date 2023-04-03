Ford Bronco Lightning and SpeedKore’s DragzTek Seem Foolish, But We Love Them

Everyone around the world, including the alternate universes of the CGI automotive industry, took a few swings at (in)credulous people during this year’s April Fools’ shenanigans, and we have the best ones lined up right here.
The world has gone through massive turmoil over the past few years, so any smile is more than welcomed, frankly. And, even if you have no idea what the beloved yet flawed Ford Bronco reinvention has to do with one of the ugliest cars in the entire history – aka Pontiac’s Aztek, bear with us, as we shall explain everything.
First and foremost, remember that over the passing weekend, there was one special date – April 1st – which is traditionally associated with April Fools’ jokes and other crazy stuff. Everyone takes part in the proceedings, even the uber-serious automotive industry. And we had plenty of laughs, from child-focused rooftop tents that allowed kids to leave their parents at home and go out on adventures above their favorite wheeled toys to the recurring theme of GTA VI pranks.
But I also want to direct your attention toward the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. Indeed, even though some might say they joke about surreal cars daily, the virtual artists were no strangers to fake creations even during April Fools’ And there were even serious venues involved in the shenanigans. Alas, there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have some eloquent examples.
The first one stems from the dreams of a YouTube channel that usually discusses real stuff – all with a Blue Oval perched in the center of the radiator grille. On this occasion, though, Mitchell S. Watts, the affable host of the Town and Country TV channel on YouTube, has prepared a fake presentation for the 2024 Ford Bronco Lightning – the zero-emissions variant of the reinvented sixth-generation off-road SUV. Based on the official shots, the F-150 Lightning-inspired CGIs are pretty crude (especially the ones regarding the interior) but also definitely cool when the 2- or 4-Doors are equipped with lots of accessories.
Secondly, Abimelec Arellano, the virtual artist better known as abimelecdesign on social media, has prepared the ‘seventh’ wishful thinking project in collaboration with SpeedKore, and it’s a sight to behold, for sure. More precisely, they ‘modified’ a Pontiac Aztek, one of the ugliest vehicles on Earth, into the “DragzTek” and immediately took a swing at the Fast & Furious franchise with it. Setting the “42nd entry in the Fast Saga – Breaking Fast” and Dominic Toretto references aside, this could still be a veritable monster – if ever real.
After all, Arellano and SpeedKore completely reimagined the 2001-2005 mid-size crossover SUV into a dragstrip beast that could “live life a quarter mile at a time” by way of SpeedKore’s pre-preg carbon fiber body, a thoroughly modified chassis, plus the heart of a twin-turbo Mercury Racing SB4 V8 packing “eleventy thousand and two horsepower.” Additionally, the “DragzTek will be on tour this April in Albuquerque, New Mexico visiting select Los Pollos Hermanos locations and giving away limited quantities of Fring’s Blue.” Cool, right?
