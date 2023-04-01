Auto Evolution: A Sedan That Keeps on Giving - The Chrysler 300 Story

Originally based in Highland Park, the Chrysler Corporation was founded in 1925 by industrial pioneer Walter Percy Chrysler. Headquartered in nearby Auburn Hills since 1993, the third-largest American automaker of the Big Three in Detroit gave us many iconic muscle cars over the years, including the Plymouth Superbird and Dodge Super Bee. The Chrysler brand was – and still is – focused on luxury first and foremost. This brings us to the series of full-size luxobarges we’ll cover thoroughly in this feature, namely the LX-based 300.

25 photos Photo: Chrysler / edited by autoevolution