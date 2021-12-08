4 Chrysler Airflow Lost the Battle Against a Carriage Wagon but Remained in History Books

3 No Wonder Stellantis Isn’t Shutting Chrysler Down, People Keep Buying Their Cars

2 Stellantis' Latest Deal With Foxconn May Be Their Path Out of Chip Shortage

1 Stellantis Bets Big on Artificial Intelligence, Wants To Beat Tesla at Its Own Game

More on this:

Chrysler's Next EV SUV Will Be Named Airflow, Production Version Ready

Chrysler will resurrect the historic Airflow nameplate for its next electric SUV. The model will be launched in production sooner than you thought, judging by the concept shown at Stellantis’s 2021 Software Day event. 14 photos



While not discussing the technical details, the video shows the car from different angles, including the already usable cockpit. Make no mistake, this is not some fancy design study like the



The concept is not entirely new, though. Aside from the said Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept, the more advanced concept already made an appearance in the summer at Stellantis’s EV Day event. Now we have a little more details bleeding out of this Software Day event, and we are ready to share them with you. Please note that Chrysler has already trademarked the Airflow name filings twice, in 2019 and 2021.



Judging by the shape and size, the future Chrysler Airflow will be a direct competitor to the likes of Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, and that is a good thing. Chrysler's lineup desperately needs some rejuvenation, and a new electric is precisely what will help it to stay relevant in the next years.



During the event, Stellantis announced plans for no less than four electric platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame) to cover the entire market spectrum. Judging by the perceived size of the next Airflow, the car will be based on the STLA Medium architecture. On the software level, Airflow will benefit from the



Performance-wise, Chrysler Airflow is expected to be available with two electric motors for a true all-wheel-drive experience. The power range could range between 167 HP and 241 HP, while the driving range could reach 440 miles (700 km), according to an



Inside, the model will be covered in screens, including one for the rear passengers. The giant central infotainment display is flanked by two others, one for the instrument panel in front of the driver and one for the front passenger’s convenience.



There is no word about the launch of the Chrysler Airflow, but we suspect will be indeed soon. Since Stellantis is targeting 2024 for its new platforms, we expect the Airflow to make its way to showrooms as a 2025 model.



Chrysler’s lineup seemed frozen for the past several years, but this is going to change soon, judging by what we saw at Stellantis’s 2021 Software Day event the other day. Midway through the event, Carlos Tavares was seen driving an Airflow prototype, which sure looked to be pretty much production-ready.While not discussing the technical details, the video shows the car from different angles, including the already usable cockpit. Make no mistake, this is not some fancy design study like the Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept shown at CES in January , but a very mature car that you could drive today if it were available. Stellantis’s Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont introduced the video segment (starting at minute 52 in the live presentation below) with the words “it’s closer than you think and more than a pure concept.” Quite revealing, we presume.The concept is not entirely new, though. Aside from the said Chrysler Airflow Vision Concept, the more advanced concept already made an appearance in the summer at Stellantis’sDay event. Now we have a little more details bleeding out of this Software Day event, and we are ready to share them with you. Please note that Chrysler has already trademarked the Airflow name filings twice, in 2019 and 2021.Judging by the shape and size, the future Chrysler Airflow will be a direct competitor to the likes of Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y, and that is a good thing. Chrysler's lineup desperately needs some rejuvenation, and a new electric is precisely what will help it to stay relevant in the next years.During the event, Stellantis announced plans for no less than four electric platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large, and STLA Frame) to cover the entire market spectrum. Judging by the perceived size of the next Airflow, the car will be based on the STLA Medium architecture. On the software level, Airflow will benefit from the company’s push into software services Performance-wise, Chrysler Airflow is expected to be available with two electric motors for a true all-wheel-drive experience. The power range could range between 167and 241 HP, while the driving range could reach 440 miles (700 km), according to an EV Day slide Inside, the model will be covered in screens, including one for the rear passengers. The giant central infotainment display is flanked by two others, one for the instrument panel in front of the driver and one for the front passenger’s convenience.There is no word about the launch of the Chrysler Airflow, but we suspect will be indeed soon. Since Stellantis is targeting 2024 for its new platforms, we expect the Airflow to make its way to showrooms as a 2025 model.