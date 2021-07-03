All-Electric Ford Mustang Cobra Jet Sets New Quarter-Mile World Record

Why GTA 6 Not Launching Until 2025 Totally Makes Sense

The Ford Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 , the company's all-electric take on the Cobra Jet dragster, is now the world's fastest full-bodied electric car down the quarter-mile. The record was set by funny car driver Bob Tasca III, the grandson of legendary drag racer Bob Tasca, at Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio following an 8.12-second run. 7 photos



Tasca's run is the world's fastest for full-bodied electric cars. Following the record-setting sprint, Bob took to Twitter and threw down the gauntlet to Elon Musk, whose company recently launched the



Now around a half-second quicker than last year, the Mustang Cobra Jet is only a half-second off the fastest quarter-mile run for electric cars of any kind. This record belongs to Steve Huff, who record a 7.52-second ET in an all-electric dragster in May 2020. He also became the first racer to hit 200 mph in an electric vehicle.



Will Bob Tasca and the Cobra Jet break Huff's record too? It's a difficult task and it might take a while for them to get there, but the pair will start hitting seven-second runs soon.



As a brief reminder, the Mustang Cobra Jet 1400 draws juice from a pair of dual-stack motors built by Cascadia Motion. Set to operate at 800 volts and at up to 700 amps, the motors were initially rated at around 1,400 horsepower. New improvements made by Ford Performance raised the output to more than 1,500 horses. That's twice as much as a supercharged



Check out Bob Tasca's record-setting run in the video below.





All Ford - All Electric! What a ride. Go Ford!! #Worldrecord @elonmusk let's race! pic.twitter.com/08D191Q9qM — Bob Tasca III (@Tasca3) June 27, 2021