2024 Ford Mustang Production Starts May 1, Three Constraints Affecting Retail Orders

Originally scheduled to start production in March 2023, the seventh-generation Mustang will start rolling off the assembly line on May 1. There is a bit of bad news as well, namely three constraints affecting retail orders.
First and foremost, there's a stop build in place on the Dark Horse. The GT Performance Package and black-painted roof are not available either. You might be lucky with vehicles ordered for dealer stock, but alas, the S650 is certainly hampered by markups for the time being.
Revealed at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show in both two-door coupe and convertible guises, the seventh-generation Mustang is more of an evolution rather than a revolution. Small updates here and there pretty much sum up the differences over the S550, but looking at the bigger picture, those small updates add up. The better-styled exterior is complemented by a rethought interior, which includes two curved screens for the digital instrument cluster and SYNC-powered infotainment.
The build & price tool for the S650 lists 13.2 inches for the SYNC 4 infotainment system's touchscreen, which also boasts two smart-charging USB ports, 911 Assist, AppLink, and Enhanced Voice Recognition as standard. At the other end of the spectrum, the manual-equipped Mustang Dark Horse flaunts a 3D-printed metal shift knob inspired by the titanium exhaust of the Ford GT.
Ford's very own 10-speed auto is standard with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost and optional with the 5.0-liter Coyote of the GT and Dark Horse. The four-cylinder turbo can't be specified with a manual. As for the naturally-aspirated V8, two manual trannies are offered in the guise of a Getrag for the GT and a Tremec for the Dark Horse.
On the oily bits front, it's also important to remind ourselves that Ford made big changes with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost for the 2024 model year Mustang. Said improvements are referred to as Modular Power Cylinder. The list includes the integrated airbox, a different bore-to-stroke ratio, dual fuel injection (port and direct), internally plumbed EGR, and so forth.
The Dearborn-based automaker changed so much in a bid to improve fuel economy and emissions. The 2.3-liter EcoBoost now makes 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet (475 Nm), which is 5 ponies up on the previous generation. The Coyote is referred to as Gen IV, with the main differences over the Gen III coming in the form of dual air intakes and dual throttle bodies.
Output ratings kick off at 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet (563 Nm) for the GT. Opting for the active-valve performance exhaust system bumps up those figures to 486 horsepower and 418 pound-feet (567 Nm). The Dark Horse's engine is more special, for it features a number of components with the 5.2-liter Predator V8 of the previous-generation Shelby GT500. The connecting rods, for example, are carried over.
Priced at $30,920 sans destination charge for the EcoBoost Fastback, the 2024 Ford Mustang is properly expensive in Dark Horse attire. The Mach 1-replacing variant is $59,270 right off the bat, whereas the Premium trim level is $61,865 plus the $1,595 destination fee.
