Interior Shots of the Nautilus Yacht Submarine Show a New Dimension of Rich Life

Back when I was a little younger, my TV screen showed from time to time something called SeaQuest DSV. It was a TV series depicting a future when humanity did not expand into space, but underwater, living in incredible submerged structures and moving about in even more incredible submarines. And now, the Nautilus yacht submarine is here to make SeaQuest a reality.
The Nautilus yacht submarine is something we first learned about at the end of September 2022. It’s a project born in the heads of a crew called U-Boat Worx and meant to be a surface vessel and a submarine, at the same time, depending on the owner’s needs.
A few months ago U-Boat Worx gave us a glimpse of the Nautilus’ exterior, and we already called ourselves impressed. But now, after this week, the company unveiled images of the ship’s interior, call us simply stunned.
We’ve known for a while now the design envisioned by U-Boat and its partner, Officina Armare, called for the interior to be spaced out in a master bedroom, four staterooms for quests, and enough room to sleep a crew of six as well. There was also talk of a galley to make food for underwater meals.
The Nautilus will be a made-for-order affair, meaning each customer will be able to customize the interior any way they see fit. The images U-Boat released this week show a potential such layout and a very tasteful one at that.
Aside from the rooms themselves, the Nautilus will have a mezzanine observation lounge, a central space called the Saloon, and two more lounges on the main and fore decks. A fully equipped gym is also included in the plans.
A trip out on the Nautilus will start, of course, on the surface, and when configured this way the yacht offers a sundeck with a bar and jacuzzi. Upstairs there are also other interesting things to be found, including a freshwater pool and a dining table.
In boat mode, the Nautilus can travel, thanks to its diesel-electric powertrain, at speeds of 10 mph (16 kph). Some of the exterior appointments can be retracted before diving to avoid unwanted effects.
As per the specs now available, the yacht can dive to as much as 200 meters (656 feet), but things would probably be a lot more relaxed at around 150 meters (492 feet). While underwater, it can move at speeds of five mph (2 kph), but when doing that its endurance time underwater drops to just six hours. When stationary, however, the submarine can remain submerged for up to four days.
At the time of writing, it’s not clear when the first Nautilus submarine yacht will be ready for duty or how much it may end up costing. What we do know is that there will likely be no shortage of customers, with the rick scrambling to get their hands on what is perhaps the newest, coolest toy on the market.
After all, who wouldn’t want to travel the world’s seas for distances of up to 3,700 miles (6,000 km) on the decks of a 37.5-meter (123 feet), 1,250-ton beauty that can hide under the waves?
A few months ago U-Boat Worx gave us a glimpse of the Nautilus’ exterior, and we already called ourselves impressed. But now, after this week, the company unveiled images of the ship’s interior, call us simply stunned.
We’ve known for a while now the design envisioned by U-Boat and its partner, Officina Armare, called for the interior to be spaced out in a master bedroom, four staterooms for quests, and enough room to sleep a crew of six as well. There was also talk of a galley to make food for underwater meals.
The Nautilus will be a made-for-order affair, meaning each customer will be able to customize the interior any way they see fit. The images U-Boat released this week show a potential such layout and a very tasteful one at that.
We’ve also learned a few more details about what the guts of this boat are all about. We’re dealing with a total interior space of 50 square meters (538 square feet), surrounded by four circular windows, each with a diameter of close to four meters (13 feet).
Aside from the rooms themselves, the Nautilus will have a mezzanine observation lounge, a central space called the Saloon, and two more lounges on the main and fore decks. A fully equipped gym is also included in the plans.
A trip out on the Nautilus will start, of course, on the surface, and when configured this way the yacht offers a sundeck with a bar and jacuzzi. Upstairs there are also other interesting things to be found, including a freshwater pool and a dining table.
In boat mode, the Nautilus can travel, thanks to its diesel-electric powertrain, at speeds of 10 mph (16 kph). Some of the exterior appointments can be retracted before diving to avoid unwanted effects.
As per the specs now available, the yacht can dive to as much as 200 meters (656 feet), but things would probably be a lot more relaxed at around 150 meters (492 feet). While underwater, it can move at speeds of five mph (2 kph), but when doing that its endurance time underwater drops to just six hours. When stationary, however, the submarine can remain submerged for up to four days.
While there, guests can not only enjoy submarine life through the massive windows, but they will also be able to get out and explore thanks to a purposely designed (and for now a mystery) tender called Aronnax. This thing will be capable of carrying up to five people.
At the time of writing, it’s not clear when the first Nautilus submarine yacht will be ready for duty or how much it may end up costing. What we do know is that there will likely be no shortage of customers, with the rick scrambling to get their hands on what is perhaps the newest, coolest toy on the market.
After all, who wouldn’t want to travel the world’s seas for distances of up to 3,700 miles (6,000 km) on the decks of a 37.5-meter (123 feet), 1,250-ton beauty that can hide under the waves?