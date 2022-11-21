Super Sub From U-Boat Worx Is Now Truly Super, the Most Flow-Dynamic Submersible Ever

There’s always room for improvement. U-Boat Worx, the Dutch submersible company that already boasts a couple of world records and the most varied lineup of subs, is proudly announcing improvements to the Super Sub.
The Super Sub, presented to the public in the summer of 2021, is the first in the company’s custom submersible program and will be delivered next year. Since it’s a custom unit, it’s been designed in accordance to the owner’s wishes, and apparently, said owner wanted a bit more speed.
Not that the Super Sub was not impressive as it was, but it can now boast of being the most flow-dynamic submersible ever conceived, reaching a top speed of 10 knots (21.8 mph / 35.2 kph) while underway. That might not seem excessively fast or, at the very least, not something to trumpet to the world, but U-Boat Worx is quick to point out that this is more than three times faster than an average submarine, and 3 to 4 knots (3.4 to 4.6 mph / 5.5 to 7.4 kph) faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin. Mother Nature, U-Boat Worx: 0 to 1.
The improvement was possible with help from MARIN, the renowned Dutch maritime research institute specializing in computational flow dynamics. U-Boat Worx notes that the Super Sub now has the same efficient flow dynamics as an electric car.
“We are very excited about this development,” U-Boat Worx CEO Bert Houtman says in a statement. “It’s something we have been working hard on, and now to have the most flow-dynamic submersible possible, we couldn’t be more pleased. We are confident that our clients will feel the same.”
The Super Sub is an ultra-luxury sub that offers seating for three people (two passengers and one pilot), a dive depth of 984 feet (300 meters), and the standard U-Boat Worx 360-degree view, made possible by the acrylic bubble that covers the entire cabin area. The interior is described as akin to a supercar interior, which might seem unnecessary but will probably weigh heavily in the balance with future customers.
The Super Sub is powered by four thrusters delivering a total of 60 kW (80 hp/82 ps) and will allow for 30-degree climbs and dives. Pricing has not been detailed, because it’s the kind of purchase where, as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it. The first sea trials are scheduled for Spring 2023, with a delivery timeline for later that year.
