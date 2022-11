Super Sub From U-Boat Worx Is Now Truly Super, the Most Flow-Dynamic Submersible Ever

kW

The Super Sub, presented to the public in the summer of 2021 , is the first in the company’s custom submersible program and will be delivered next year. Since it’s a custom unit, it’s been designed in accordance to the owner’s wishes, and apparently, said owner wanted a bit more speed.Not that the Super Sub was not impressive as it was, but it can now boast of being the most flow-dynamic submersible ever conceived, reaching a top speed of 10 knots (21.8 mph / 35.2 kph) while underway. That might not seem excessively fast or, at the very least, not something to trumpet to the world, but U-Boat Worx is quick to point out that this is more than three times faster than an average submarine, and 3 to 4 knots (3.4 to 4.6 mph / 5.5 to 7.4 kph) faster than the top cruising speed of a bottlenose dolphin. Mother Nature, U-Boat Worx : 0 to 1.The improvement was possible with help from MARIN, the renowned Dutch maritime research institute specializing in computational flow dynamics. U-Boat Worx notes that the Super Sub now has the same efficient flow dynamics as an electric car.“We are very excited about this development,” U-Boat Worx CEO Bert Houtman says in a statement. “It’s something we have been working hard on, and now to have the most flow-dynamic submersible possible, we couldn’t be more pleased. We are confident that our clients will feel the same.”The Super Sub is an ultra-luxury sub that offers seating for three people (two passengers and one pilot), a dive depth of 984 feet (300 meters), and the standard U-Boat Worx 360-degree view, made possible by the acrylic bubble that covers the entire cabin area. The interior is described as akin to a supercar interior, which might seem unnecessary but will probably weigh heavily in the balance with future customers The Super Sub is powered by four thrusters delivering a total of 60(80 hp/82 ps) and will allow for 30-degree climbs and dives. Pricing has not been detailed, because it’s the kind of purchase where, as the saying goes, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it . The first sea trials are scheduled for Spring 2023, with a delivery timeline for later that year.