The Spacious Nexus 9-Person Submarine From U-Boat Worx Caters to the Millionaires Among Us

Folks, the name U-Boat Worx may not be ringing any bells, as they're the sort of crew you only seek out if you're looking for a special toy, a personal submarine. However, to call the machines this crew manufactures toys is a bit of a putdown; their trinkets are used for research, sometimes up to 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) below the surface of seas. Since its beginning in 2005, U-Boat Worx has supplied countless submarines to millionaires, billionaires, and companies that use these glass bubbles to offer you the experience of a lifetime.
Well, it would seem that they are still hard at work improving, designing, and launching new submarines, because they recently unveiled their most group-friendly model, the Nexus series. It's currently a one-of-a-kind submersible that will have you and your friends swimming with the fishes in the most elegant and carefree manner possible.
Now, we'll get to safety features and all that shortly, but before we do, allow me to point out two essential elements of the Nexus. The first is that this series features two subs, the Nexus 7, suitable for six passengers and a pilot, and the Nexus 8, suitable for, you guessed it, eight folks and a pilot. If you're the pilot of these machines, all the better. As for the second bit, it's all about modularity; the seating can be arranged to guest preferences. Oh, and that seating isn't cramped and uncomfortable either, business-class for your fancy bottom.
I feel most of us will enjoy that these suckers are electric. Yes, you'll basically be floating around enclosed in a ball of lightning, but these puppies are built to the highest safety standards possible, so don't worry about blowing up or sending out an electrical spark and frying the local wildlife. Neither should you be worried about your own safety as countless systems like MDP (Maximum Depth Protection), safety buoy, drop weight release, and many more ensure you make it back to your mothership.
EV, let's see what is behind the power and how much of it you can expect. Both the 7 and 8 are equipped with 62 kWh of power, provided by a lithium-ion pack. It's enough to help you view the world around you for up to 18 hours at speeds upwards of 3 knots (3.45 mph). It may not sound like much speed, but it's the kind of flow you want as you view watery beings.
Finally, I bet you're just waiting to discover how much you'll be dishing out for one of these. If you want one, you'll have to call up U-Boat Worx; each unit is tuned to the needs and wants of a customer. But, with some of the smaller three-seater models coming in with a rate of $2.7 million (€2.54 million at current exchange rates), I think it's safe to say that you can multiply that by at least two times to get the price of a Nexus. Sounds like one heck of an age to be a millionaire.
