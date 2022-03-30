UK’s New Generation Nuclear Submarine at the Center of Top-Level Arctic Training

UK’s Royal Marines pride themselves in being one of the few who can operate even in highly-demanding environments, such as the Arctic. They’ve recently confirmed that once again, with the help of one of their mighty nuclear submarines, as part of the largest winter exercise held in Norway in the last three decades.
Cold Response is a military exercise that takes place regularly with the aim of demonstrating NATO’s Arctic war fighting capabilities. But this year’s edition was the largest of its kind in more than three decades, with 30,000 military personnel participating, from 27 nations. As part of Cold Response 2022, the Royal Marines participated in a training held in Lyngenfjord, located inside the Arctic Circle, east of Tromso, Norway.
During this training, small teams from the Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron were launched on Inflatable Raiding Crafts (IRCs) from a hunter-killer submarine. Larger and faster crafts belonging to their Norwegian counterparts were also used to access areas that were harder to reach. The goal was to conduct reconnaissance missions on the challenging icy terrain, in freezing cold temperatures, while at the same time escaping from a mock enemy force that was hunting them.
These types of reconnaissance missions are meant to gather critical data on the terrain, preparing the way for the larger amphibious forces that would arrive later, either by ski and snowmobile, or by helicopter.
In order to successfully complete such missions, assets like hunter-killer submarines are essential because of their stealthy operation. “The ability to operate undetected for significant periods of time with top quality kit ensures that a submarine remains a formidable delivery mechanism,” said Commodore Jim Perks, the head of the RN Submarine Service.
The Astute class of modern nuclear submarines is comprised of 318-foot (97 meters) hunter-killers that weigh 7,400 tons. The nuclear reactor enables an extensive range, while also generating oxygen and water.
The newest Astute-class submarine, HMS Anson, recently completed its first diving test. Four of them are already in operation, and two more are currently under construction.
