The Orca Submarine Has What It Takes To Become Some Billionaire's Personal Moby Dick

Folks, today we’ll be taking a journey through the mind of one Marat Zakirov. If you’re unfamiliar with his work, it makes sense, as he just revealed his works on Behance. Nonetheless, it seems as if he’s been quite busy, because his webpage is flooded with designs and concepts aimed at changing the way we travel and enjoy the world around us.
One such concept is the Orca, two versions of civilian submarines designed to be a future solution for folks like you and me; no longer will underwater exploration be reserved for those with specialized training. Now, there isn't much information about the designs, but the images portray just what Zakirov is attempting to achieve.
Well, the idea behind the two versions of Orca is the same, to be used for daily exploration trips. This aspect alone could attract potential buyers of this machine for a superyacht fleet. As an auxiliary vehicle, of course, because these concepts do not appear to be suitable for all-day use; they lack sleeping quarters and other essential spaces.
If you happened to scroll through the gallery, you might have noticed how each of the two versions is completed. One is a smaller vessel (less of a beam) and looks very similar to the famed whales, while the larger version appears to be more Beluga-like in shape and appearance. But, no matter the version you may someday end up on, they’re both designed to be rather luxurious. This is also why I mentioned that some billionaires may sweep up a version of this if they ever make it into a real toy.
Inside the belly of the proverbial beast, you and your guests will have access to an array of spaces and activities to enjoy. Aside from lounging around as sharks float around the secured portholes, guests will be able to enjoy drinks and meals prepared onboard. There are entertainment centers too, in case you’re scared of the sharks. If you’re looking for a front-row seat to oceanic reefs, the front of each Orca features seating designed to bring you within touching range of the swimming beings around you. The glass that separates the two worlds seems to be both a blessing and a curse.
After checking out the local sea life, at some point in time, your Orca will need to resurface. When that happens, the party isn’t over but just warming up. Since you’ve been floating under the waves for a few hours and noticed there aren’t any sharks in the area, once the Orca has resurfaced, the rear of each vessel reveals a beach deck where guests can unleash an array of water-loving toys into the area. Kayaks, inflatable rafts, wakeboards, even jet skis and other smaller watercraft all have a place within this steel and aluminum Moby Dick.
At the end of the day, we may never see the Orca as a real toy to help us widen our horizons, but personal and even civilian submarines do exist. Maybe some millionaire falls in love with this idea, and you see the Orca parked in some port.
