World’s Largest Yacht REV Ocean Gets World’s Deepest-Diving Sub, Aurelia from Triton

Not all multi-billionaires are after indulging their every whim regardless of everyone else, and not all want uber-expensive toys they can use both for pleasure and bragging rights. REV Ocean is proof of that.
REV Ocean is perhaps one of the most spectacular, expensive and noble superyacht explorers to have ever been built, and we’re not saying that lightly. Owned by a famous multi-billionaire, it will set sail years from now, due to a delayed timeline and will double as pleasure cruise and research vessel. It will have a fleet to match.
REV Ocean is billionaire Kjell Inge Røkke’s proposal for a cleaner, healthy ocean, and is entirely privately funded. It’s part of a larger project meant to ensure better research of the underwater world, with reduced impact and benefits that will translate into more eco-friendly sailing experiences. It is a research and explore vessel (REV) that will double, when not used in this capacity, as an ultra-luxury charter vessel, catering to a small niche of millionaires looking to make their holidays more educational.
REV Ocean was initially supposed to launch in 2020, then in 2021, and is now pegged with a rumored launch date for 2026. Its cost has also ballooned considerably, and will reportedly reach $500 million by the time outfitting is complete at the Vard facilities in Brattbvaag, Norway.
Meanwhile, work continues on the special gear for such a special vessel. Triton, the current leader on the market of personal submersibles, has already delivered the first ROV (remote-operation vehicle), known as Aurora. The other day, at the Triton shipyard in Spain, the second one was unveiled: it’s called Aurelia and it is the world’s deepest-diving submersible in the world, Boat International reports.
That would be the Triton 7500/3, one of the most recent additions to the Triton lineup. With a three-person capacity, it can go as deep as 2,300 meters (7,500 feet) and is equipped with the perfect gear for research work or filmmaking, from robotic arms for collecting samples to professional cameras, lights, and panoramic uninterrupted views.
“Aurelia will also feature several other new technologies, which increase endurance, expand utility, and enhance effectiveness in ways not possible before,” Triton Co-Founder and President Patrick Lahey said at the unveiling. “At Triton, we never stop innovating and it is a privilege and an honor to work collaboratively with an organization like REV Ocean, which shares our passion and enthusiasm for ocean exploration.”
Its noble mission aside, REV Ocean is also a future record-breaker: at 600 feet (183 feet), it will be the world’s biggest yacht, beating current title holder Azzam.
