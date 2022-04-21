Spacious, Dutch-Made Nexus Claims to Have No Match, Is the Ultimate Luxury Submarine

If you are a submarine aficionado, the name U-Boat Worx should sound familiar to you. It is the Dutch company that developed the Super Sub, dubbed “the fastest private submersible ever conceived”, with the first unit being scheduled for delivery sometime next year. Now the Dutch manufacturer introduces us to a new series of luxurious underwater exploration watercraft: Nexus.
U-Boat Worx has a very select clientele, one that has a taste for luxury and comfort, so its submersibles are handcrafted with obsessive attention to detail. The new Nexus series is the manufacturer’s flagship and was created to offer “the most high-end subsea experience”. It is available in two versions: Nexus 7 and Nexus 8, depending on the hull size of each model.
The former can accommodate seven people, six passengers and a pilot. There are three full-size business-class seats for guests on both sides, and a seat in the center for the pilot. Then there’s the Nexus 8 model, which, despite the “8” in its name, has a capacity of up to nine people. However, to be completely fair, only six of them can be adults. This sub can also accommodate two kids and there’s, of course, a seat for the pilot. Nexus 7 weighs 11,000 kg (24,250 lb) while the Nexus 8 is 1,000 kg (2,204 lb) heavier.
U-Boat Worx’s new submersibles feature a fully transparent elliptical pressure hull and have the largest internal volume per occupant (900-914 liters per adult, compared to the usual 700 liters offered per person), which adds an extra touch of comfort to the design. These acrylic submarines are depth-rated to 200 meters (656 ft) and can move in any direction, unlike the company’s Cruise Sub watercraft. In addition to going forward, backward, up, and down, the Nexus can also move sideways.
Powered by a 62-kWh battery, Nexus has an endurance of up to 18 hours. It packs 10 thrusters (6.4 kW each) and can reach a maximum speed of 3 knots (3.4 mph/5.4 kph).
You can find more details about the new Nexus series on the company’s website, except for any pricing and availability info, for which you have to contact the manufacturer.
