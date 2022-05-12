U-Boat Worx Announces 115-Foot Submarine Designed for Deep-Sea Entertainment

Dutch submersible specialist U-Boat Worx has announced a new class of submersibles that could host “the most prestigious and memorable events on the planet.” The first in this new line is the Under Water Entertainment Platform, a submarine concept designed to offer memorable deep-sea experiences.
According to the company, the Under Water Entertainment Platform (or UWEP for short) is an autonomous submarine that measures 115 ft (35 meters) in length. The watercraft can dive to depths of up to 656 feet (200 meters), allowing passengers to wander around like they would on a cruise ship.
Speaking of guests, UWEP has enough room inside for 120 passengers. They will have access to incredible views thanks to the fourteen windows that surround the submarine. The team also added exterior lights to the watercraft, which can come in handy during night-time dives.
The interior offers more than 1,600 sq ft (150 sq meters) of floor space, allowing operators to configure it according to their needs. There are different layouts that they can choose from, including an underwater restaurant where 64 people can dine, a gym, or a casino. It can even be used as a multi-purpose venue for parties, conferences, shows, product presentations, and even weddings.
According to the team, the UWEP is battery-powered, and it can operate for up to 24 hours. The UWEP can be recharged in a port or floating dock between each trip. Passengers can enter the submarine by using one of the two large access hatches. The watercraft is fully pressurized, so there’ll be no need for decompression. Other features included are luxury washrooms and a galley. Guests will also have AC in the cabins for added comfort.
“The UWEP will shake up both the submarine and hospitality industry and lead the way in bespoke underwater events. We will not only present a stellar experience for the most discerning clientele, but also a business opportunity that will benefit entrepreneurs and contribute to our understanding of the oceans,” said Bert Houtman, CEO of U-Boat Worx.
