Nemo 2 Is a Light All-Electric Submarine With High-Tech Features and a Striking Design

The name U-Boat Worx might not ring a bell if you aren't a submersible connoisseur, but this company has specialized in producing submarines. Its products are used for marine exploration, personal research, and even cinematographic purposes. Founded in 2005, U-Boat Worx has supplied different types of submarines to millionaires, researchers, and companies.
One of its vehicles we discussed a while ago here on autoevolution is the Nemo, the lightest manned submarine in the world. Given that its makers are constantly launching new products, I wasn't surprised about the release of the Nemo 2, an improved version of the already successful Nemo.
The Nemo 2 isn't all that different from its predecessor; let's see what it's about. Before we go into detail, I want to mention its base price of about $563,500 (€590,000). Sorry if I'm bursting your bubble, but the submersible niche is quite a high-end one. And to be honest, the price is reasonable given that Nemo 1's original price at launch in 2021 was $931,200 (€975,000), which has now changed to $520,500 (€545,000), making it the most affordable submersible on the market. Moreover, this is the only series-produced vehicle, as the others are made to order.
The cabin holds two seats, so you can take a friend aboard if you wish to. The leather chairs are designed to offer as much comfort as possible because the batteries allow you to spend up to 8 hours underwater. It might not look like it, but this bad boy can reach a maximum depth of 100 meters (328 feet). It's pretty tiny, too, measuring 110" (2.8 meters) in length, 92" (2.34 meters) in width, and 61" (1.55 meters) in height. Even though it weighs 5,510 lbs. (2,500 kg), you won't have any problem navigating underwater as it features battery-powered electrical propulsion and can reach speeds of up to 3 knots (3.5 mph or 5.5 kph).
Some might wonder, "Okay, this looks pretty cool but is it truly safe?". Safety is critical for U-Boat Worx; that's why the Nemo is designed to protect you. The glass sphere is 5 centimeters (1.96 inches) thick, and there are several mechanisms, such as its own decompression system, automatic orientation, and others meant to save you in case of an emergency.
Let's imagine you've done that, and the Nemo 2 is waiting for you in the water. You get on top of it and enter through the small hatch. You might expect controls to be overwhelming, but it's all straightforward, thanks to the Manta controller. It allows for pinpoint precision maneuvering, and it's really intuitive, almost like playing a video game. There's also a Marlin controller meant for wirelessly navigating the Nemo if you wish to explore from a safe distance.
You'll find all the navigation info on display and many buttons with different functions.
All in all, the Nemo 2 can be seen as a millionaire's toy, but it's so much more. It offers countless exploration opportunities. Even though its price tag might sound too much for some, it's affordable compared to other similar products.
