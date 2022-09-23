Submarine Cooking Isn't Easy, but the U.S. Marines Know How To Do It Best

Maybe making food on a submarine isn’t the first thing that pops into one’s mind when thinking of our deployed men and women. However, seeing what it takes to do it properly every time the Marines have to eat is mesmerizing. Dangerous missions aren’t as intriguing as this! Here’s what you should know.
No matter how well trained they are, people need to eat. But how do you feed around 120 soldiers four times a day while you’re in a submarine? These watercraft are designed to take advantage of every inch of space available. Thinking about inserting a huge kitchen in one could be regarded as a challenge, to say the least. Moreover, you can’t just turn on a stove and start frying or boiling stuff.
But when has America been stopped by challenges? Au contraire, the U.S. thrives when it’s put up against a wall and has to think about a creative way of getting out. So, naturally, submarine cooking has also been up for debate and solved.
The updated USS Oklahoma has a generous kitchen with running water, flat-top grills, and enough room to let the cooks move freely. But when we think of a spacious area dedicated to making food, we need to adapt our expectations to what a submarine can offer. Narrowing it down only means that the Marines must become more efficient.
Food is fried or boiled with the help of electricity – everything that normally requires natural gas, on a submarine uses electricity.
To make everything smoother, the USS Oklahoma has a minimum of four cooks, but only two of them work together to prepare one or more of the daily meals. They’re under constant pressure. The food must be ready on time as the military abides by a strict schedule, and they must clean the kitchen area and leave it spotless. Not only because of possible health-related risks but also to allow other crew members to do their training in that area while it’s not in use.
While it may cost $3 billion to make one, the submarines of today offer enough amenities to increase the little comfort that’s possible aboard a vessel that submerges deep underwater and can hide for long periods from the enemy. And culinary specialists onboard (who go through a three-week special program) are as important as other crew members.
